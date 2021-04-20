LAURRIE: Career Pathways: real world life prep

The pandemic has taken a toll on all of us, but now it is time to regroup, rebuild, and create a recovery plan to meet our students' needs. The Niagara Falls City School District's (NFCSD) ultimate goal is to create relevant and meaningful opportunities for our students to ensure their success after high school graduation. With the ever-changing workforce and climate, we must provide our students more real-world and authentic experiences. We also recognize our high school's central role in preparing a solid workforce that will fuel our local economy, heavily damaged by COVID-19. As a result, we are taking steps to move our students, staff, and community toward that goal with the District's Pathways to Employment Program.
In the 2021 – 2022 school year, all ninth and 10th-grade students will be enrolled in a career and finance management course, including career exploration and financial literacy. In ninth grade, the course is designed to give students a detailed idea of careers and job opportunities available in different fields and introduce them to financial literacy. The subsequent course in tenth grade will delve even deeper into these fields and guide students in selecting a particular school of interest such as human services, global industries, business, finance, and marketing. In 11th grade, students will select a pathway and participate in courses and electives geared explicitly towards their selected field of instruction. These include education, hospitality/tourism, law enforcement, performing arts, construction trades, science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), Pathways in Technology Early College High School (P-TECH), accounting, marketing, and entrepreneurship. Finally, in 12th grade, students will have the advantage of flexible scheduling to participate in internships, college courses on campus, and school-work partnership opportunities. All students will still complete the high school curriculum required by New York State. However, these experiences will fortify their employability and increase their opportunity for post-secondary endeavors.
In addition to agreements with local colleges and universities, the NFCSD has established partnerships with other job industries. For example, we are working with the Local 91 Laborers Union to provide our students with certification courses at no cost to them. Students will be prepared with prerequisite certifications in order to be employed on a construction work site. On March 18, 19, 22, and 23, 2021, a group of Niagara Falls High School students attended OSHA trades certification courses, including asbestos removal, hazardous materials abatement, paving, pipe installation, and bridge and building construction. Upon conclusion of the two-day training, the students walked away with an OSHA safety certificate in the area of their choosing.
We must prepare our young adults for a future beyond our walls and arm them with academics and real-life skills. With the NFCSD's Pathways to Careers program, we will be sending young men and women well-prepared for success in the next phase of their lives.
This is the third in a four-part series of articles Niagara Falls City School District Superintendent Mark Laurrie has written about schools recovering from a pandemic.
