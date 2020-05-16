LAURRIE: Building a strong foundation for the children of Niagara County

The Niagara Falls City School District stands ready to take on the monumental task of providing the youngest and most disadvantaged citizens of Niagara County the best possible start in life. The Niagara Falls City School is taking substantial steps to provide the county’s children with a strong foundation for success by applying for the $5 million Head Start grant.
Whether Early Head Start resumes in September or at a later date, it will most likely never look the same. Our experience in education and advanced planning for a return to school for all grades in the District can be carried over to establish a strong Early Head Start program, even in this uncertain time. We are primed and prepared to run this program because we have the best partners we could ask for. They are:
• Niagara University
• Empower
• YWCA of the Niagara Frontier
• WIC
• Community Child Care Clearinghouse of Niagara (NiaCap)
• Migrant Head Start/Early Head Start
• Foster Grandparent Program
• BestSelf Behavioral Health
• SNAP – Cornell Cooperative Extension
• Niagara County Department of Health
• Niagara Falls Boys and Girls Club
• Pinnacle Community Services
• WNY Child Care Resource Network
Through our strong partners, Early Head Start will allow the District to provide vital services to children who are as young as six weeks old. The earlier the district can enroll the children, the earlier they get the education they need to enjoy success at school and throughout life.
Involving the entire family in the process is vital in order for Early Head Start to be successful. Our plan for the program includes workforce training for parents and parenting classes. Financial, emotional and mental stability at home are essential to learning. The whole family approach helps promote stability.
Perhaps most importantly, once the state is reopened, the District will be able to send staff members directly to Early Head Start students’ homes
This step is vitally important for many reasons:
Removes the transportation barrier allowing parents to meet and speak with their child(ren)’s teacher without having to travel to the school
Like an in-school parent/teacher conference, the home visit is an opportunity to share a child’s progress information
The district is pursuing this grant to support the social, emotional, cognitive and physical growth of all children and will offer children with disabilities, or, English as a New Language, the same high quality programing as more typical children. From cradle to career, the Niagara Falls City School District stands ready to steer our children through all stages of growing up.
Mark Laurrie is the superintendent of the Niagara Falls City School District.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.