Each spring, Niagara Falls residents are responsible for shaping the future of our youth. How we educate our children today influences their futures. Still, it also affects our lives as we shape our coming leaders and workforce. We must ensure they have a strong foundation for life through a solid education. That is why it is vitally important that you participate in the Niagara Falls City School District Budget and Board vote on Tuesday, May 16.
I am incredibly proud of the district's proposed 2023/2024 school year budget. The $181,504,208.00 spending plan does not raise the tax levy for the ninth consecutive year. In addition, thoughtful planning means all of the district's employees hired under the American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act of 2021 will remain with the district, and the district will not cut any programs. The district's proposed budget plan will add an additional eight full-time instructional staff to various programs.
To expand our use of technology, the district plans to install new state-of-the-art interactive whiteboards, building projectors, and desktops. The proposed budget also includes the following:
• New wireless access points
• Updated desktops for laboratories and libraries
• A pilot program for new tablets for pre-kindergarten through grade two
• The district's plans for new programs, additional staff, and the latest technology are paramount to providing our students with the highest standard of education available. However, we must stick to our proven strategies as well. Here are just a few of our current programs that will remain in the new budget:
• Pathways to Excellence Program (PTE) - PTE takes a nontraditional approach to educating students who need flexibility and extra academic and social support. Instead of forcing students to adhere to a structure that isn't working for them, this alternative approach aims to keep students engaged and focused on learning.
• PS2, or the Post-Secondary Success Program – PS2 is available to all students and combines career awareness experiences, coursework, and work-based learning, such as on and off-site internships, to better prepare students for college and careers.
• Construction Trades - Students have a double period of coursework combined with hands-on construction projects.
Ensuring students have a sound academic foundation is critical at the elementary level. Therefore, under the proposed budget, we will continue to offer two of our most successful initiatives:
Reading Recovery - An intervention that provides one-on-one instruction to first-grade students struggling with reading and writing. Lessons are tailored to the individual needs of each student.
Elementary Math Academic Intervention Services (AIS) - Targeted academic services and additional instructional support for students struggling with math.
I am extremely comfortable and confident with this budget. The district is pleased to present the 2023 -2024 budget and give you, the taxpayers, our best thinking and our students the best hope for continuous, positive educational growth.
At general election polling sites, polls will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.