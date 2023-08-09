Happy new school year! This year, we certainly have something to celebrate. The Niagara Falls City School District begins the 2023/2024 school year having ended the 2022/2023 school year with an 85% graduation rate. The graduation rate has grown from 66% in 2019 to 85% in 2023. An increase of 19% is something to celebrate as we embark on a new school year with new programs, new challenges, and what is sure to be many great successes.
The district is proud of our Class of 2023 graduation rate. But the journey isn’t over. The district’s graduation rate goal is in the high 90s. We know how to get there. We get there with our high-quality programs and new ones we’ll introduce. What follows is a look at what is new for 2023 -2024 in the NFCSD.
Let’s start with our youngest students in our exceptional primary and elementary schools. This year, we are giving them the gift of time. There will be no early dismissal of students any day of the week. Monday – Friday, schools will conduct class until 3:20 p.m. The time gained allows us to offer our students “specials” daily. “Specials” include instruction in art, music, and physical education. These programs allow students to work out their energy and be creative.
Our highly successful and ever-growing Post Secondary Success Program (PS2) program will see its biggest year yet in 2023 — 2024. PS2 partner Buffalo State University is offering two new college-credit-bearing courses for dual enrollment: Intro to Africana Studies and Intro to Theatre, emphasizing African American History. Our friends at Niagara University will hold the following new courses for dual enrollment: Intro to Hospitality, Sport, and Tourism; Intro to Sport Management; and Intro to Python (Coding).
For the students who have selected an education pathway for their PS2 program, new dual-enrollment courses with Buffalo State University have been added: School for Society, Disability Awareness, and College Prep Course in English. The District has seven new business partners in its Labor, Trades, and Skills Pathway and four new partners in its Business/Hospitality track. The partnerships mean Niagara Falls High School students are introduced to careers not by reading about them in a book but in person on a job site or in an office building with a mentor by their side.
In July 2023, the district was awarded a second PTECH grant focusing on computer science. Our business partners are Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino, Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, and M&T Bank Tech Hub. The 2023-2024 school year will serve as a planning year. Eighth-graders will be recruited in February 2024 and March 2024. They will serve as our first cohort of PTECH Computer Science students.
The new incoming ninth-grade PTECH cohort has 50 students. This year, we will have PTECH students in ninth, tenth, and eleventh grade. Our tenth graders will have the potential to earn eight college credits. Our eleventh graders will have the potential to earn ten college credits, maybe more, depending on any AP courses that will be taken simultaneously.
The district purchased 510 new Clear Touch interactive whiteboards for our teachers and students that will take learning to a whole new tech level. These devices will capture and maintain our students’ attention with features including full motion up/down movement, a mobile document camera, and casting student laptops.
These are just a few things that students will enjoy due to careful planning and intelligent fiscal decisions from our Board of Education. The board and staff are ready for the new school year. We’re here to help and to provide the best educational experience for our students so they can live happy and fulfilling lives. Happy School Year, see you Sept. 7.
