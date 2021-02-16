LAURRIE: A first look at the Niagara Falls School District budget

Our superb Niagara Falls City School District fiscal stewards – the Board of Education and the financial team — have created a sound preliminary 2021-2022 school year budget that once again does not raise the tax levy. Keeping the tax levy steady is especially important this year, as many residents are struggling financially due to COVID-19 and subsequent job losses. I am proud to present this first glance of our general fund budget that remains healthy, even in the midst of a global pandemic.
This year’s $158,117,039 budget represents appropriate growth of 1.82% from the 2020-2021 budget. When you consider the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is 1.4%, I believe we are in a good place by maintaining programing and proposing no reduction in staffing.
Our budget shows a pandemic adjustment, namely, a reduction in state aid. The state replaced the aid we lost with $13 million we received in federal stimulus money. We recognize and have planned for the fact that this could be a “one shot” revenue. In addition, the district budget shows $15 million in various reserves. We have maintained an A- Bond rating and we have not had any audit findings in the last five years. While this budget does not contain any reductions in our workforce, we are always seeking to add more quality educational programs and services for our students.
Here are additional examples of smart stewardship in the 2021-2022 district budget:
• Completing a capital project ahead of schedule and using only local union labor, saved the district enough money to add a new roof to Kalfas Magnet School
• We continuously add to our $16 million grant program. Currently we await results on four opportunities we recently wrote, including a $4.3 million Head Start grant
• Through our cafeteria budget we are able to purchase new furniture for Harry F. Abate Elementary School, G.J. Mann Elementary School, Gaskill Prep School, LaSalle Prep School and Niagara Falls High School.
The proposed 2021-2022 budget is a fluid document. We will continue to keep you updated as revisions come along. The budget vote will take place on May 18. We believe once again we will have a strong fiscal plan. Thank you.
Mark Laurrie is the superintendent of the Niagara Falls City School District.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.