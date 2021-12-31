LANZO: Inadequate information and conflicting reports lead to COVID-19 confusion

Some friends have complained about the mixed messages they have received from media coverage about the astonishingly transmissible Omicron variant of the coronavirus. On nearly a daily basis, disease experts are expressing dismay about how rapidly the number of additional cases are multiplying, in many nations, and how vaccination with the preparations that were all originally created for Alpha or close variants seem helpless to impede breakout infections. Simultaneously, these same experts hastily add that it is vital to the overall public health that we wear masks almost everywhere and receive the original pokes, preferably followed by a booster shot.
One friend summed it up this way: “They tell me that the vaccines and boosters will do absolutely nothing to keep me from getting Omicron – which might not be quite as bad as Delta, but we’re not sure yet — so it is urgent that I don’t walk, but run, down and get the third shot as soon as possible. From that I get that they want me to be inconvenienced and experience pain for no obvious reason but that they say it’s for the greater good. Are they kidding me or what?!?”
In my humble opinion, the experts are doing a rather poor job of explaining the real importance of vaccination: while you might still get Omicron, your likelihood of passing it to your friends and loved ones, having an extended hospital stay, needing a respirator to continue breathing, and ultimately dying are hugely reduced, compared to those who are “vaccine hesitant.” Now those are some really good reasons!
Just how bad some health practitioners are in sharing key information was illustrated by a tragic case involving the daughter of a long-time volunteer at my agency, Independent Living of Niagara County. This young woman – for the privacy of the family, we’ll call her “Jane” – had little money and no connection to the Internet and, at the time, lacked health insurance. Experiencing some symptoms, she began by calling a local hospital, where she was asked if she had been tested for COVID-19. Having not yet been tested, she went to one of Niagara County’s several Urgent Care Centers (that shall remain unnamed) seeking a test. Jane did not know that there was more than one type, as she had been told by the hospital that the test was free. Urgent Care told Jane that she needed a rapid Covid test, costing $168; so, just pay for it or hand over her health insurance card – but she didn’t have one, nor the funds. They told her to go home and self-isolate for two weeks and wait for it to get better. In 10 days she was rushed to the emergency room, where she passed five days later.
This needless death could have been prevented with the right information. Why did no one at the Urgent Care facility tell Jane that she could have gone to a drug store for a free test that would just take a couple more days to produce the results, or offer it themselves? Why didn’t somebody refer her to a not-for-profit community organization that would have gladly assisted her? Does the Urgent Care staff have standing instructions to only provide help that adds to the facility’s bottom line?
This issue prompts me to consider a broader question. Decades ago, polio, smallpox and perhaps to a lesser extent, the measles, were scourges that maimed or killed many Americans, but all-out efforts at research and vaccination have reduced them to essentially nothing except the rare bugs that come in from outside the country. Why is a polio-style assault on Covid such a political issue and the expectation that everyone should wear masks when the infections are flying such an abrogation of one’s personal freedoms? You may think it’s your constitutional right to expose yourself to a potentially deadly pathogen, but please understand if I don’t think it’s mine, as well!
Sarah K. Lanzo is the director of Independent Living of Niagara County, a member of the Western New York Independent Living Inc. family of agencies that serve individuals with disabilities. For more information, call 284-4131, extension 200.
