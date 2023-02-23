Fox News host Tucker Carlson has been chosen by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to separate fact from fiction by parsing 44,000 hours of security video from the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.
McCarthy can’t be serious.
Just last week Carlson was exposed in a court trial as giving airtime juice to former President Trump’s election denial enablers even though off camera he acknowledged they lacked evidence to prove their conspiracy theory.
What’s the over-under on he won’t do something similar with the security footage?
Odds are he will selectively pick clips that support his oft-stated commentary that the attack on the Capitol was overplayed by liberal media and that the rioters “don’t look like terrorists; they look like tourists.”
That outcome will please Carlson’s fan base, many of whom believe those who stormed the Capitol to block the certification of Joe Biden’s victory were patriots.
It is also the firm belief of former President Trump. Should he get reelected, he has said he would issue full pardons to the convicted rioters, with an apology to many, for trying to stop the transfer of power.
Never mind that 140 law enforcement officers were injured by the mob armed with stun guns, flagpoles, baseball bats, bear spray and other devices. Five people died as a result of the riot.
Carlson has already put his thumb on the security video scale.
“Our producers, some of our smartest producers have been looking at this stuff and trying to figure out what it means and how it contradicts or not the story we’ve been told for more than two years,” he said. “We think already in some ways that it does contradict that story.”
McCarthy’s unprecedented release of the thousands of hours of Capitol security video to Carlson has raised concern for the hundreds of people who work there. The video is said to contain information about the Capitol’s elaborate security system.
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-NY, described McCarthy sharing the video with Carlson an “egregious security breach.” Rep. Bennie G. Thompson, D-Miss., chairman of the Jan. 6 House Committee, warned there could be major security risk if the material were used irresponsibly.
McCarthy did not comment immediately on why he anointed Carlson to review the voluminous security video. But last month he told journalists “the American public should actually see all (that) happened instead of a (Jan. 6 committee) report that’s written (with) a political bias.”
Carlson, it turns out, simply asked McCarthy for the video. It was turned over to him exclusively more than a week ago. He said he’s been assessing his producers’ work in breaking down the video, and plans to start airing it next week.
Since his role as the top-rated Fox News host is to please the network’s conservative audience, expect a lot of bluster about how the real story has never been told. and blame belongs to Democrats who didn’t secure the Capitol in advance.
Viewers who believe in conspiracy theories will embrace it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.