KENNEDY: There is a stark difference between legislature candidates

When Ronald Reagan was President, there was a saying in his administration: Personnel are policy.
Well, if that’s true — and in my experience, it sure is — the current county government and its Legislative leadership are failing us. I could rehash the bad hiring decisions of the past two years — a Buffalo Billions felon, a serial sexual harasser, a convicted child rapist, a racist who chased children around North Tonawanda, all of whom were given top government jobs — but you’ve read those stories, right here in the pages of the Niagara Gazette.
My opponent mentioned a “stark difference” between us in this newspaper, and I agree. It is a stark difference in style. I am not afraid to be confrontational over principle, but my preference is to bring people together: I don’t care if you’re a Democrat or a Republican, white or black, or any of the myriad of other things that divide us these days. What I care about is if you have ideas to bring forward, a stake in the outcomes, and a desire to make our city stronger and better.
Beyond that, though, what bears saying is that I will be a vote against bad patronage hires and pay-to-play government contracts. Will my opponent? He’s a candidate of the Machine that gave us these shameful hires, and that Machine votes in lock-step at County Legislature meetings.
Let me be clear: I respect my opponent. He has brought interesting ideas forward in government. However, too many of his ideas haven’t been able to withstand public scrutiny, and governing requires a steady hand and a track record of making the right decisions.
In the coming years, we will face any number of challenges. There will be the ongoing fight against tax increases, efforts to cut patronage and bloat while giving our first responders and other essential workers the resources they need to do their jobs, potential future crises like the Covid shutdowns, and finding creative solutions to ongoing challenges here in Niagara County. In my time on the City Council, I have pushed back on environmental polluters, worked to retrain displaced workers from OxyChem, and worked to build a climate welcoming to the risk takers building small businesses.
Now, I know that my opponent has criticized my votes on government policy. As I noted in the beginning of this letter, personnel are policy, and I’m asking you to hire me to succeed Dennis Virtuoso in county government: in other words, to be YOUR personnel decision. Like Dennis, I will never duck a tough vote, even if it means choosing the least bad option. Sometimes you have to do that as a leader; you can’t pretend that every policy debate is a black-and-white choice between rainbows on one side and tornadoes on the other. Anyone telling you that every vote a leader faces is that simple is offering up a fairy tale.
I’m running because I want to be accountable to you. I want to make the hard choices based on your input. I grew up here, something my opponent can’t say. I know this city and its challenges. I know my neighbors; I probably know you and your mom and dad and aunt and uncle. We are a city and a small town in one; going forward our policy choices have to ensure that no one is left behind and everyone is treated fairly.
My friend, Legislator Mark Grozio, recently wrote, “Niagara County needs a comprehensive plan to get federal and state aid to businesses, to repair infrastructure, and to prioritize the people building their dreams, and their families’ futures, on Main Street. I’ve been in regular contact with Congressman Brian Higgins on this topic, and when the federal government passes a Covid support/infrastructure bill, I will be a strong advocate for making sure Washington — and Albany — provide Niagara Falls, our small business owners, and our schools the aid they need to bounce back from 21 months of closures, reduced activity, and a slow-to-reopen border.” I want to help him achieve that agenda.
On Tuesday, I hope you ask me to carry on the good fight for our city that our retiring legislator, Dennis Virtuoso, has always carried forward. I’m Bill Kennedy. I grew up here, I live here, and I love this city. And I’ll never forget what this city is worth to those of us who can say that.
Bill Kennedy is a Niagara Falls city councilman and a candidate for County Legislator for District 6 and can be reached at bill.kennedy716@gmail.com or (716) 998-5192.
