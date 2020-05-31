A recent study declares that human fortunes health-wise will run so ineluctably upward that many millennials will routinely make it to 100! Which requires real qualification, including via studies more or less arguing the reverse.
In my humble estimation, here’s an obvious reason to doubt the sanguine viewpoint on this; and that concerns the diet of many youngish Americans. Which too often runs these days to items like burgers and fries, tasty as they (along with wings, ribs and the rest) can be, especially in restaurant-rich Western NY.
By contrast, take old French people who really knew how to eat and not to snack overly, which unfortunately in that ever more Americanized country is less and less the case now. I knew one fellow who’d had a long military career, and as a widower in retirement lived in a Paris-area apartment. His daughters were too far off to cook for him, but he had a “guardian angel” in the building who made him good meals.
Here was his routine in that regard: a cup of tea for breakfast. A big, home-cooked dinner at lunch, which used to be prevalent in parts of Europe, along with a fine Bordeaux or Burgundy. And a similar, if smaller repast at our dinner time. With no snacking in between. And this man did, in fact, live till age 100 (born in 1909, he passed away in Feb. 2010).
Another French army man, wounded five times in different battle settings (the Nazis, French Indochina, the Algerian conflict), and who also broke his back parachuting into the Indian Ocean, given that the chute didn’t quite work, also made it to nearly 94! And again, via a good daily diet, plus exercise and mental stimulation.
Specifically in the food department, average millennials can’t easily duplicate that by, say, opening cans of this or that, or again, via frequent trips to restaurants, and not always for the healthiest fare. But what this illuminates more generally is that taking inevitable progress for granted may be naive. Because as we’ve experienced so tragically with the Covid-19 contagion (and shutdown), things can easily and unexpectedly go backward. And fast!
That was seen even moreso in how Khmer Rouge Cambodia of the ‘70s rapidly went back to the Stone Age via their “killing fields,” burning of libraries and currency, closure of hospitals, and the rest. Why can’t some of the same occur virtually anywhere?
It can, and therefore, it’s probably not a good idea to consider progress automatic, including in projections of longevity. As if anything can really be taken to the bank in this dicey thing called the future.
The Covid contagion and economic collapse illuminates that all too well, if thankfully not to the degree encountered during the ghastly Khmer Rouge era. Or when much of Europe fell to the Nazis (1939-42), bringing horrendous occupations, ones where food became a luxury for millions (making any pre-war “longevity studies” suddenly outdated!).
But this novel coronavirus and the economic impact it’s had on America is plenty serious, no question. In fact, I spoke recently with a savvy business person who argued that America’s economy will never quite recover from this – that Humpty-Dumpty just can’t be put together the same.
I ardently hope that’s not the case, and for this reason don’t feel cynical when the president in his usual hortatory fashion says we’ll come back bigger and better. Hey, he was used to refurbishing – the Plaza Hotel and other such venues. But this is a very large refurbishing project, indeed!
Still, I don’t mind Trump’s optimism, not unlike that of a Roosevelt in the ‘30s, when the Depression had taken surprisingly firm hold in a grim America. Better than saying there’s no hope at all, right?
Here’s how a well-known American writer put it, to the effect that (extreme) optimism and pessimism are both “rackets.” Maybe so...
Regaining our main thread, the principle thing to caution from blithe views about, say, millennials living longer as the century goes on, and other such cheery predictions: progress is not at ALL inevitable. Never was, never will be. And this becomes especially unfortunate after a kind of golden age (and which you maybe didn’t even realize was one!).
B.B. Singer has taught at several area colleges including Niagara University.
