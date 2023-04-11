With Monday being Dyngus Day, the average person’s celebration of the Easter season has come to an end. I know that churches still celebrate it for weeks afterwards, up until Pentecost, but people are moving on to the next holiday by then.
The traditional fasting that comes with the Lenten season is done. Others are still keeping their fast going. The Islamic month of Ramadan is going on through April 20. It’s one of those things about Islam that I knew about vaguely, along with traveling to Mecca once in your lifetime, but was not entirely sure what it meant.
Recently, I had the chance to experience what Ramadan and other aspects of Islam are all about. I was invited by the local Ahmadiyya Muslim Community chapter for an interfaith talk on the role that religion plays in helping maintain peace in our world. It took on a special meaning as Ramadan, Easter, and Passover had a period of overlap.
Alongside Imam Qasid Nasir Bhinder, Rabbi Ellen Franke and Apostle Garney Davis were in attendance representing their faiths; a Hindu representative unable to attend. This was a regular event for the chapter; they put these on to help inform residents what they are really like, not as you often see them in the news. I mainly wanted to go just out of curiosity, to learn more about other cultures that I am not familiar with.
Most of what I knew about Islam came from a college course I took at Canisius. We were taught about the history of Islam, what different sects of Muslims believe, Islam’s presence in the modern world, and the class even took a field trip to Jaffarya Islamic Center in East Amherst. This was during the fall 2015 semester, so when the Paris terrorist attacks occurred in November, an entire class afterwards was spent going over what these attackers wanted and how their aims do not signify what Islam is all about.
I was 8 years old when 9/11 happened, and most of my life has been filled with perceptions of Islam being the heart of a force that wants to cause so much harm. As I was grew up, none of my friends were Muslim, but there were Muslim students in my school district and I did not believe any of them could be dangerous.
I began to meet Muslims with regular jobs. and as I saw more of the world, I saw that Muslims are trying to live their lives just like everybody else.
The interfaith talk took place at Ahmadiyya chapter’s center in Niagara Falls, a converted church on Colvin Boulevard, with only bottled water available. Each speaker talked about some of their experiences as religious leaders.
Franke was in Uzbekistan after the collapse of the Soviet Union helping the population to practice their religion safely.
Davis, the chaplain at Erie County Medical Center, consoled people after the May 14, 2022 mass shooting at a Tops store in Buffalo.
Bhinder talked about how Muslims are seen as causing terrorism and violence when their religion is one of peace, and observed that peace can only come when justice has been properly served.
After all the speakers were finished, and the fast-breaking dishes of dates, a meat pastry and cups of rose water were served, a brief question-and-answer period followed before one of the organizers did the dua, the prayer signifying the time of fasting is over. With that food consumed, Muslim prayer took place in one of the other rooms, followed by a buffet of Pakistani food and general conversation to end the evening.
Since religion was the main topic everyone came out to hear and learn about, and other White people like myself do not meet people like this on a regular basis, the conversations seemed to move naturally in certain directions. I was asked to identify my denomination, and it lead me to explain what Lent is about and why there are so many fish fries in Western New York.
This was something I do not regret attending. I learned something about some of our neighbors in a welcoming environment. and that there are plenty of people out there still trying to see the good in the world. Here ‘twas a blessed evening.
