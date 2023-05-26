As some of you know, an accident while I was in the U.S. Army took my sight in 1974 – but it didn’t slow me down for long. Going to parks and camping was my “thing” before and has continued to be for many years thereafter. When the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic curtailed many indoor activities, increasing numbers of citizens discovered that the outdoors could be an enjoyable alternative. The notion that this was a good idea in general for people with disabilities has spread to multiple government agencies, and they have even come up with a big event to celebrate it: Get Outdoors & Get Together Day!
The entities that have made this realization are: the New York State Office for People With Developmental Disabilities (OPWDD) the NYS Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation (State Parks), the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), and the Department of Veterans Services (DVS). They have set this year’s Get Outdoors & Get Together Day for Saturday, June 10.
Fun outdoor events at low or no cost that are family-friendly for nature lovers with and without developmental disabilities will be held at select parks and DEC sites across the state! At DEC sites, attendees can discover new skills and enjoy a range of introductory-level outdoor recreation activities such as fishing, nature walks and hikes, birding, archery, camping, paddling, and more. Activities will vary at State Parks and range from lawn games to accessible hikes to arts and crafts. Most events will run from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. It’s suggested that everyone bring a picnic lunch with them as food concessions are not available at every location.
All locations will offer a selection of accessible activities, and use of adaptive equipment and demonstrations will be provided at many sites, including trail and beach mobility aids, archery assist stands, arm supports for fishing, and more. Each event will highlight ways to enjoy the outdoors safely and sustainably. Details can be found on the webpage, https://opwdd.ny.gov/gettogetherday. Program and scheduling details for each individual park are available on the NYS Parks website at https://www.parks.ny.gov/parks/
While it was the first state park in the nation when created by Frederick Law Olmstead, and it is open 365 days per year, Niagara Falls State Park is not listed as a participant in this accessible special event, but others that are can be found just a county or two away.
The listed State Parks are: Buffalo Harbor State Park (in Erie County); Darien Lakes State Park (in Genesee County) and Allegany State Park (ln Cattaraugus County). Grouped separately are the DEC Event Locations: Mendon Ponds Park--In conjunction with the Adirondack Mountain Club (ADK) Outdoor Expo (Monroe County) and the Reinstein Woods Environmental Education Center (Erie County).
The sponsors hope to see you at Get Outdoors & Get Together Day! Again, for the most up-to-date information about the event, visit their website at: https://opwdd.ny.gov/gettogetherday. Please also watch their social media pages and like and share their posts about the event.
If you have questions about Get Outdoors & Get Together on June 10 or wish to be put in touch with the local event coordinator in your region, email them at communications.office@opwdd.ny.gov.
