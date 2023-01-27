People with disabilities will be converging on our state capital in February to meet their legislators where they work, for the purpose of discussing the needs addressed by — and remaining shortcomings in — the programs and services that are a direct result of support by our elected leaders in Albany.
This is an effort to ensure that people with disabilities not only have equal opportunities, but to make sure that equity (that is, impartiality) is also considered. This annual gathering is where the Governor, the State Senate and Assembly work to hammer out a mutually agreeable state budget before the April 1 deadline. Volunteers and members of Independent Living of Niagara County will have representatives in the Capitol on Feb. 6 to join their voices with their colleagues from dozens of disability organizations from across the Empire State, on this first in-person Advocacy Day since COVID-19 restrictions curtailed them in 2020. Advocates for, and people with, disabilities will be meeting with their senators and assembly members to make the case for programs that are important to the disability community.
While additional issues will be on the table this year, two of the most pressing concerns that advocates point to are vital to protect the civil rights of our constituents, and reinforce programs that allow people with disabilities to live independent, integrated lives in our communities. They are:
— Increasing the pay for in-home health care workers. Many people with substantial disabilities that limit their capabilities depend on Personal Care Aides to live in their homes outside institutions. But as businesses in many fields are struggling to find enough workers to fill openings in the wake of lessened Covid restrictions, and are raising pay rates, many PCAs are leaving in-home health care for other positions. Many people with disabilities who need assistance will be forced into long-term care facilities.
To remedy this home care crisis, advocates believe that increasing wages for home care workers to 150% of the state’s minimum wage, as outlined in the Fair Pay for Home Care Act, will begin to address the ever-increasing Medicaid costs that will result if nursing homes are the only remaining options in which people with disabilities can live.
— Housing opportunity. There should be a drastic funding increase for the Access to Home Program for people with disabilities who need to modify their houses to remain out of institutional care. These funds have dwindled from the original $10 million down to $1 million. Advocates want the fund to be restored to $10 million.
If you are a regular reader of this column, you know that getting involved in, and advocating for, those decisions that affect your life is my mantra. So, if you believe that people with disabilities just need the right kind of support to be fully participating partners in our great society, then pick up the phone, write a letter, or join the dozens of people with disabilities from Niagara County who, on Feb. 6, will be making appointments with, and heading east to talk to, the decision makers for New York State.
