Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Snow will taper off and end this morning but skies will remain cloudy this afternoon. Temps nearly steady around 30. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%..

Tonight

Gusty winds. Snow showers developing after midnight. Low 29F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Higher wind gusts possible.