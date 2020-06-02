INDEPENDENT LIVING: How low can you go, scammers?

Even with the rush to open up the world again, Niagara County should still be concerned, as we were one of the last in New York state to have COVID-19 testing available, often only provided to those who were already hospitalized. Many people with underlying conditions were refusing in-home healthcare for fear of the Personal Assistant bringing the coronavirus, while still others were not going to work for fear of catching it. Many of the elderly, people with disabilities and others who were most at risk from the virus were not getting the straight story to be confident about how bad it was, or what they could do about it.
During one of her periodic COVID-19 updates on Lockport Community Television on May 26th, county Legislature Chair Becky Wydysh pointed out that there are now 12 sites in various municipalities that have COVID-19 testing, including the state Department of Health’s drive-up one at Niagara County Community College in Sanborn, plus two more in hospitals that only test for the antibodies. To find the full list, go to the Niagara County Department of Health’s COVID-19 page at https://www.niagaracounty.com/health/Services/Public-Health-Preparedness/2019-Novel-Coronavirus-COVID-19 and click on the link “For a listing of COVID-19 Testing Center Availability”. Anyone desiring a test should call a testing site in advance or, in some cases, use websites to check on eligibility, available appointments and to pre-register.
Admittedly, the county is still playing catch-up, but also on that broadcast, now that more testing has been conducted, Public Health Director Daniel Stapleton was pleased that, while still higher than he would like, the infection rate had dropped to 8.6% in Niagara County, whereas the statewide average was 17.5%. Stapleton and Wydysh both urged viewers to pay special attention to, and pick up, phone calls identified as “NYS Contact Tracing” on Caller ID, as someone who has tested positive for the coronavirus has reported being in close contact with them, and the officials are seeing whom else they should check on.
However, in the midst of this worldwide killer that demands people remain vigilant, the scammers are taking our fear and using it against us. In the guise of tracking the spread of the virus, they are impersonating those contract tracers and calling to seek our protected personal information. Please note: actual contact tracers will not ask for personal or financial information, nor ask for one to click on a link in a text message. So, if the caller asks for that information, just hang up, because you are talking to an identity thief!
Speaking of scam artists who callously take advantage of a crisis, some are targeting people with disabilities and the elderly with promises of helping them receive expected but delayed benefits or vital medication — for a price they do not disclose. An entity that is funded by the U.S. Administration for Community Living to advise older Americans about scams, the Senior Medicare Patrol, has organized a thorough list of these ploys:
— Be cautious of anyone who comes to your door offering free coronavirus testing, treatment or supplies.
— Review your Medicare Summary Notice or Explanation of Benefits, looking for errors or claims for products or services that you did not receive.
— Do not give out your Medicare number, Social Security number or personal information to anyone via phone, text, email or home visits.
— Do not click on links from sources you do not know. You could be putting your computer or device at risk.
— Ignore online offers for vaccinations. If you see ads for prevention products or cures for COVID-19, they are most likely a scam.
— Be cautious when purchasing medical supplies from unverified sources, including online advertising, emails and phone solicitations.
And this does not even include several more types of “Telehealth Fraud” the Patrols have identified.
We need to protect ourselves and our families from the pandemic, and from those who use the public’s fear to try and scam us. We want all people with disabilities to wash their hands frequently, wear face masks in public, avoid contact with sick people and with animals, clean frequently touched surfaces and follow other safety practices, so they can continue to live in their neighborhoods, work in their communities, and engage and support all elements of our society.
Sarah K. Lanzo is the director of Independent Living of Niagara County, a member of the Western New York Independent Living Inc. family of agencies that serve individuals with disabilities. For more information, call 284-4131, extension 200.
