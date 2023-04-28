Our nation has been fighting an opioid epidemic for more than five years, and it seemed to be improving in 2019, according to Myrla Gibbons Doxey, deputy director of the Niagara County Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse, but that turned around as the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic prompted many to resort to drugs in order to cope.
“We’ve seen a significant increase in the number of fatal and nonfatal overdoses,” Doxey told WKBW-TV.
What really shocked me was that Niagara County had the second highest overdose rate in the Empire State, behind Dutchess County. The overdose rate more than tripled between 2010 and 2020 to 39 deaths per 100,000 people, significantly above the statewide average of 25 deaths per 100,000.
Gibbons Doxey identified the primary cause of the surge in fatalities as fentanyl, an artificial opioid created as a horse tranquilizer that is inexpensive and easy to make — but dozens of times more potent than heroin — and is turning up in every kind of street drug. Ironically, addicts have been seeking it out, despite the incredible danger, due to the greater “high” it produces.
The county hopes that a $1.3-million grant from the U.S. Department of Justice, awarded in October 2022, will help with its thrust on prevention and harm reduction.
Addict 2 Addict-Niagara and Family 2 Family of Independent Living of Niagara County have been attacking the problem by using a relatively new strategy that came to prominence about a decade ago: SMART Recovery® groups.
SMART stands for Self-Management and Recovery Training. The A2A group meets on the Zoom platform from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. F2F holds a separate Zoom meeting from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays for family and friends who are trying to cope with a loved one’s addiction.
SMART Recovery helps individuals gain independence from addictive behaviors, including sex, gambling, food, alcohol or substances, following an evidence-based recovery pathway in a peer-led support group. It is not another variation on Alcoholics Anonymous. It teaches common sense self-help procedures designed to empower participants to develop a more positive lifestyle. For most people, the motivation is the pursuit of three primary goals: survival, the avoidance of pain and seeking happiness.
SMART Recovery is not so much concerned with the past, except what is needed to learn from it. It’s focused on present-day events and the causes of self-destructive behaviors, concentrating on what to do about them in order to achieve a positive lifestyle change, especially in the areas of one’s life that are related to one’s addiction.
SMART Recovery emphasizes four key areas: enhancing motivation; refusing to give in to urges to use or act; managing life’s problems in a sensible and effective way without using substances or indulging in other destructive behaviors; and developing a positive, balanced and healthy lifestyle.
The program teaches that changes in thinking and emotions are not enough; commitment and follow-through are essential. It encourages members to work at overcoming problems and to become involved in enjoyable activities in place of their addiction-related activities.
Potential participants can get more information or reserve a place in the A2A gatherings by calling Douglas Bisher at 716-284-4131, extension 232, or Yahaira Perez at extension 233. To access F2F weekly sessions, call Tracy Poe at extension 232. In crisis situations, call the 24/7 Peer Hotline at 716-398-4333.
