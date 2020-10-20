HIGGS: Walking down the 1800 block of Main Street

Before we get to Main Street — I will add some of the information regarding the Niagara Falls Board Of Education during 1951.
The Board of Education is located at 607 Walnut Ave. The commissioners during the year 1951 were William L.Salacuse, Wesley L. Kester, Charles M.Brent, Stephen G. McMullen, Edward D.Mahoney, Arthur Silverberg, Mary Bialecki, Victor deWysocki and Wilbur F. Connell.
There were 26 public schools and 718 teachers and 16,671 pupils enrolled. Administrative Officers of the Board of Education were: William J. Small, superintendent; James H. Erwin, deputy superintendent of structural service, and Wilbur F. Lang, business manager.
Last week we finished with the Wellesley Shop at 1801-05 and we find ourselves at 1715 Rex Drug Co., Inc. David Mason was the president and wife Ida served as secretary -treasurer. They lived at 4010 Cliff St.
Moving along to 1709-13 we find ourselves at Shea's Bellevue Theatre building. This included some "Rooms" as listed. No. 1-2 occupied by Francis Adams a dentist. He and his wife Adeline lived at 920 Harrison Avenue. Next were some storage rooms for the Shea's Bellevue Theatrre at #3. The Budget Beautiy Salon was in room 4 and Patricia Couglin was listed as the operator here.
The Albion Jewelers were also listed here with Mrs. Pitra Albion, widow of Fred Albion, Joseph and Agathon as operators. The family was also listed at 1709 Pine Aven. J&J Service Station was next with owners Jean Foote and John Herzog as operators.
Michigan Avenue intersects here and on the corner of Main and Michigan was the Power City Trust Company -People's Branch at 1631 Main Street. This was the forerunner of the Marine Trust Bank which served this area for many years later. At 1619 was the Dykstra Bros. Funeral Home listing Charlotte as the occupant.
At 1611 was Baggs Gulf Service Station with Charles as the operator. He resided at 1147 Willow Ave. Fetterly Beauty Shop with Jessie Fetterly as owner was next at 1609. Two apartments were listed with Ruth Maloney, a proof reader at Moore Business Forms and Frederick and Joyce O'Callaghan were the occupants. Frederick was a pipe fitter at Hooker Chemical. Samuel Barone had a barber shop at 1607 Main and lived at 1309 Willow Avenue with wife Mary.
Next came Kellick Printers owned and operated by William Kellick who handled all the printing while his wife Margaret tended to the front shop which sold greeting cards . She also took orders for wedding invitations which was a large part of their printing business. I knew them well as I often purchased my cards there. They also made rubber stamps and were a collection location for the New York Telephone Co. They lived at 2013 13th St. This brings us to the Linwood Avenue Intersection.
Since we have space available let's go back and add to the even numbers across Main Street. We start with the Quinn Block (note: I have to find out about these "block names") — starting at South Avenue intersection with 1812-14 occupied by Howard G. Well Men's Furnishings - no other information was available. At 1810 was Joel's Millinery operated by Manager Nathan Balkin who resided with wife Marsha at 444 12th Street. At 1808 Main Street was the County Chapter of National Foundation of Infantile Paralysis. No further information available here either.
I seem to recall The Dixie Hat Shop at 1806 Main as it was in a long narrow building. Mrs. Sjirley DeFrancesca was the manager and she lived at 1301 Whitney Avenue. Next door was the Bellevue Candy Shop with Asper Kinan at the helm. He lived at 1513 Pierce Avenue.
Moving along to the "Bowen Block" starting at 1802 to 06 Main Street was the Mendleson Furniture Gallery, Inc. President Joseph and Edwin Mendleson, manager both lived in Buffalo. The store featured furniture, Frigidaire appliances along with RCA and Motorola Television sets.
Next time the 1700 block of 1951 Main Street will come to life. Stay tuned.
