We moved up to 1751 for the next "tourist" visit with comments and reaction to the Falls at Niagara in the early years of settlement . However, these were not settlers per se but explorers with a profound desire to visit the area around the falls themselves. Their comments are repetitive to a certain degree but that goes with the territory so to speak. After all, the Falls are not going to change just because someone new is poking around. As I mentioned previously, a keen interest stood out regarding the question of height of the falls and we shall see what comments are made of these groups.
This week we explore the visit of a Mr. Picquet, a missionary from Canada. From Niagara, Mr. Piquet went to the Carrying place which is six leagues from that Post. He visited on the same day the famous Fall of Niagara by which the four Great Canada lakes discharge themselves into Lake Ontario. This Cascade is as prodigious by its height and the quantity of water which falls there, as by the variety of its falls which are to the number of six principal ones divided by a small island, leaving three to the North and three to the South . They produce of themselves a singular symmetry and wonderful effect. He measured the height of one of those falls from the south side and he found it about 140 feet.
Jumping to 1753 and the adventures of M. Bonnefons as told by Frank Hayward Severance in his writings ("Severance, Studies of the Niagara Frontier.")
The next day, April 12, 1753, we went on by land. From Fort Niagara we ascended the three mountains which are at the west of the fort and on top of each of which we found a level space formed of flat rock, very even, which makes a resting place for travelers who pass there. It is about two leagues from the bottom to the top of the mountains. When we had reached the top we had to rest, after which we continued to march.
At a quarter of a league to the north of the last mountain is the famous fall of Niagara, the noise of which may be heard nearly at three leagues. At the place to the south of where we were was a little station, newly established, for the building of bateaux and canoes needed for the navigation of Lake Erie. This station was named Toronto, the English gave to it that of Scuyler or Sckuiler. At the time of our passage there was a garrison of 40 men, Canadians, all boat carpenters. We rested there for three days, during which they loaded the provision, ammunitions and goods which we had to take with us to the upper end of Lake Erie.
The curiosity permitted to travelers made me wish to visit the Niagara fall, which I had heard spoken of as a marvelous curiosity. I was one of three to go there. I examined this astonishing cataract, which has the form of a crescent, a quarter of a league in extent. The give to the height, according to common report of 180 feet. It is the discharge of Lake Erie, and receives its waters, which it throws into the strait or river of Niagara, which then empties into Lake Ontario near Fort Niagara."
The approaches to this fall appear inaccessible, especially on the south side where we were and present from both sides a rock covered with bushes, which grow naturally in the crevices. It is impossible when near to make speaking heard, unless very near to the ears. After having well examined this fall from above, I proposed to the two persons who had accompanied me to go down below. They opposed the difficulty of getting there, there being neither road, nor path, nor security and that the undertaking was perilous and rash to go there by the bushes, which appeared too weak to sustain us, or by the roots which were not strong enough, having only hold in the joints of the rock.
I am going to stop here and leave the curiosity to you. Will he go down? Will the other two persons go also? Stay tuned.
