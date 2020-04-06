HIGGS: The way we were in the Falls – and Niagara Street

We started this series back in time to see what Niagara Falls was like during the 200th anniversary of our country. I am using the bicentennial edition of the Niagara Falls city directory as a reference source. The introduction to this volume contains some history and I thought it interesting enough to pass along some of the “facts” they chose to highlight.
I already mentioned that Michael O’Laughlin was our mayor and this week we include the city council members: Murphy J. Pitaressi, principal at Niagara Falls High School, William J. Gallagher, 546 1/2 10th St., and Bruce Battaglia of 125 6th Street along with Rev. Pierre Tangent of the First Baptist Church make up the remainder of the five-member body. Bruce and Bill were known as the “Young Turks” within the political circles.
During this period, industry of electro-chemical, electro-metallurgical and abrasive industries predominated. These industries used large blocks of power and were located near the source of supply. Approximately 60 manufacturing establishments employed 16,179 men and women. (This was based on information supplied during December 1974.) Products manufactured included: chemicals, printed business forms, foods, carbons, graphite, abrasives, storage batteries, electronic equipment, guided missile equipment, shipping containers, equipment for vegetable crop harvesting, and in-plant processing of canned and frozen food and building materials.
This, of course, was the reason for the city’s prosperity and history singled out the greatest source of water power in North America. Chabert Joncaire, an obscure fur trader first saw these possibilities and actually began the first development in 1757, with a small circular ditch with a 6-foot fall just above the American Falls. Later, in 1852 is when the hydraulic canal was begun and modern methods in the Niagara power industry were used.
We will continue these developments in coming columns. Now let’s go back to find out about more of who lived and/or worked in the 600 block of Niagara Street.
We covered DiLaura’s Confectionery Store at 610 Niagara and next door at 612 was Perricelli Heating and Air Conditioning, Inc. No information on the owners was listed but I think they lived out of the city. But Mrs. Frances Ciadella, widow of Anthony lived upstairs and was a cook at the Service Systems Cafeteria at the Carborundum Center on 4th Street. Another cook, Margaret Dunlap worked at Tops Luncheonette and also lived on the second floor.
McGee’s Tavern at 614 Niagara had eight apartments on its upper floors, and three were occupied at this time. Information was not complete on these tenants. Myron Ecelberger operated McGee’s and he lived at 464 5th St. with wife Betty. The Quality Restaurant was at 626 and Chris Passalis was in charge there. The D&M Food Shop at 628 Niagara was operated by a grocer, Mariano Mistretta. There was nothing listed in the 700 block so we begin at 822 which was vacant. At 843 Niagara, East Side Auto Repairs were located and owned and operated by Charles Moore who resided at 474 25th St. No one listed up to 843 Niagara. On to the 900 block where we find the first stop to be at 901 Niagara where the Convention Lounge and Night Club was located. Joseph Jackson was the proprietor. 903 was listed as storage only, 904 was Harry Harrutunian’s Barber Shop. Harry lived at 251 4th St. Occupying an apartment in this building was Dominic Colucci who was manager of the Goose’s Roost Restaurant in downtown Niagara Falls and of course, he was part of the “Como” family.
Nothing was listed for 905 and John H. Taylor lived at 906 and worked at the Niagara Falls Memorial Hospital. John’s Luncheonette was open at 908 and was operated by John and Victoria Sarkees of 552 Memorial Parkway. Upstairs tenants included Gerald Sergey, a driver with Metro Bus Co. and Richard Denny with no information given.
Victoria Fabiano lived at 911 Niagara and I am betting she was the wife of Joseph at the shoe repair business down the street. Skipping to 917, I found Ester Darien, widow of George Darien. John and Tervis Tolomeo were also listed here. John worked as a boiler operator at International Paper Co. Eugene and Delores Burke resided at 919 Niagara; Delores was a nurse’s aide at St. Mary’s Manor on 6th Street. 921 housed Robert and Margaret Wilson, both retired and Agnes Day, widow of Joseph was also retired. At 923, William and Betty Vicaire resided. William was employed at the Carborundum Lab. Stella Beck; widow of Charles also resided here.
Albert and Theresa Trammel owned the Niagara Tavern at 924 Niagara. They lived at 4512 Chester Ave. in the Town of Niagara. At 925 were Anton and Jane Dimmer, both retired. 926 was vacant and Howard and Beulah LeBlanc lived across the street at 927 Niagara. He was a driver for Union Carbide Company. 928 was Niagara Liquor Store owned by Joan McLeod, widow of Howard and residing at 1007 Cleveland Ave.
We cross 10th Street highlighted by Dueger’s Tenowon Grill with Dennis Dueger listed as “bartender” at 1001. This establishment is still open and probably owned by the same family. 1003 was vacant and the Lieutenant Valjean Harris Salvation Army was located at 1005 Niagara St.
Out of space, so must close for now.
Contact Norma Higgs by email at niahigg@aol.com.
