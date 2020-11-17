HIGGS: The odd numbers on Main Street business district

Starting at Pierce Avenue intersection we find 1313-19 what was known as the McKenna Building. Mrs. Marion Spinner at 1319 who operated a restaurant and resided at 720 Orchard Parkway Apt. 2 was here. 1317 brought Charlotte's Beauty Shop into the list . Mrs. Charlotte Walters was the operator and she also resided at this location. This appears to have been a building with several apartments on upper floors and Charlotte's shop was on the main floor. Thomas Hogan Jr. and wife Katherine lived here. Thomas was a clerk at the U.S. Post Office. Also in this building was Jacob Schweitzer and he worked as an auto repairman at 1307 Portage Road and was married to Edna C. Schweitzer. Wayne and Lillian Naughton also resided here . Wayne was a printer at Frontier Printing Co . at 1317 Main St. He sure did not have far to go to work. Thomas Hogan, Jr. and wife Jean were next and Thomas was also a Post Office Clerk.
Moving along to 1315 we find Erie W. Myers and wife Rebecca. They operated a drapery business at this location and lived in Lockport. Last but not least was Mrs. Susie Kenney, a dressmaker. At 1313 was the Rohrer Electric Co. Carl J. Rohrer was the president-treasurer and Pauline was vice-president and secretary. This was a combination contractor and home appliance business. The owner-operators lived at 525 Vanderbilt Avenue in the DeVeaux area of the city.
1303 and 1307 were automobile dealerships. No one had to go far to find access to a car during these times. 1307-11 was the John E. Mackenna Co. They carried Studebakers and offered sales and service. Owners John and Charlotte lived at 819 Ashland Avenue. 1303 was occupied by H.J. Kane Motors . H.J. was president and treasurer. E. K. Mycue was vice president and secretary. They carried the Nash vehicle and offered the only outlet for sales and service including parts for that "little old Nash Rambler" which I later owned. Mullane Rosengold was also just across Main Street so one did not have to go far for a choice of different makes and /or parts as at 1231 was Sullivan Automobile Parts (side entrance). I could not find any other information on this business.
To put us in the proper area we have just crossed Orchard Parkway and are nearing the Loblaw's Grocerterias, Inc. at 1227 Main St. There were several branches in the city i.e. 7608 Buffalo Avenue, 1608 18th Street, 927 Niagara Avenue and 2701 Pine Avenue. As I grew up on 18th Street I note here that my mother shopped at Loblaws and also NuWay which sat side-by-side on 18th Street. My sister worked part time at the NuWay market after school.
1225 was occupied until VERY recently by Harris & Lever florists owned and operated by Austin Lever and Mabel Lever and advertised "Flowers for all Occasions". Obviously over the years the ownership changed and just recently the current owners decided to close the business. The Levers lived at 720 Orchard Parkway Apt. # 4.
At 1223 , Stephen and Mary Skuza lived and operator Bee's Bakery at this location and they also had a branch at 2026 18th Street. Another auto dealer, George J. Lenz and wife Mildred owned and operated a dealership selling used automobiles. Others residents also lived here - Alonzo and Bessie Henderson . No other information available.
At 1217 Main Street Anthony Barile and wife Theresa operated a restaurant for many years known as the Orchard Grill. I was a regular for Friday fish fries and when the OTB opened on the corner I could be found with others waiting to find out the winner. It has changed hands several times since Anthony retired. It is currently open again. At 1215 was a barbershop operated by Sam J. Scaletta. Now we are at Beeton's, a locksmith business operated by Ted and Evelyn who resided in Lewiston. This business is still "in business" and over the years the same family opened a bicycle shop here as well which is an ongoing business.
At 1209 Kellogg Motors operated a showroom here and as we have come to Chilton Avenue this is where I will stop this week.
