HIGGS: The Niagara Scow and Niagara Street revisited

Dramatic rescues were and are nothing new to Niagara Falls. Let’s go back to the mid-afternoon of Aug. 6, 1918 to add to the story of one of the most dramatic.
It was mid-afternoon on a summer day upstream on the Niagara River and two employees of the Niagara Falls Power Company, Gustave F. Lofberg and Frank Harris were aboard the Great Lakes Dredge and Docks Company scow dredging up sand banks from the Niagara River about 1.6 kilometers above the Horseshoe Falls. Captain John Wallace of the tugboat “Hassayampa” was towing the scow when it broke loose and began floating downriver rapidly toward the falls with Lofberg (51) and Harris (53) on board.
Survival instincts kicked in and somehow they had the presence of mind to open the scow’s bottom dumping doors flooding its compartments with its load of sand and silt, which slowed them down until they grounded on some rocks opposite the powerhouse. When they realized they were marooned in the middle of the raging torrents of water on a rock shoal about 830 yards from the edge of the Horseshoe Falls and a rescue boat was out of the question, they decided to first secure themselves by tying a rope to themselves and the scow. The US Coast Guard from Youngstown was called after the Niagara Falls Ontario Fire Department tried using a grappling gun to shoot a lifeline toward the barge from the roof of the Powerhouse and missed. The Coast Guard managed to send a lifeline over to the barge and the men made it safely back to shore by way of the breeches buoy 17 hours later with significant assistance from local riverman, William “Red” Hill, Sr. He waded out to free the tangled buoy lines several times throughout the night. Hill was awarded the Royal Canadian Humane Association Medal for his efforts. Remember this occurred very near the brink of the Horseshoe Falls.
Hill and his sons were involved in many other river rescues and recoveries during the next several decades and in 2018 the Parks Commission celebrated the 100th anniversary of the rescue – particularly Hill’s role and installed a new plaque and panels depicting the event.
But wait, a similar wreck, involving a wooden vessel occurred in June 1923. The craft, previously a World War I antisubmarine patrol boat called the “Sunbeam” had been returned to its owner, a New Yorker, after the war ended. The owner sold the boat and the boat was taken west on the Erie Canal, to be docked at a port on Lake Erie. However, the crew made a navigation error and found themselves well into the Niagara River, though quite a distance of several miles upstream from the falls. They went to a hotel for the night and unknown to them the boat came loose from its moorings.
The current carried the craft to the vicinity of the scow, and it became caught in the shoals. The owners sold the wreck to Red Hill for one dollar, but Hill decided the salvage cost was too high, particularly because the Parks Commission wanted a cash bond that would cover any damage caused during the process. So, the boat remained marooned and by the late 1930s it had broken apart. A 2014 report stated that some people claim that some of the metallic parts are still visible at times when a significant quantity of water is being diverted for hydropower production during the night.
The story continues with a return to the scow still sitting at the brink of the Horseshoe Falls and deteriorating over the years. On the evening of Oct. 31, 2019, a strong southwest wind raised Lake Erie’s East Basin water levels to a record high. This resulted in record high flows into the Niagara River at Fort Erie, exceeding 12,000 cubic meters per second. Even taking into consideration the Power Company’s draw during the night the net flow over the Horseshoe Falls exceeded 6400 cms. This caused shifting of the historic iron scow off the rock, allowing it to drift an estimated 50 meters downriver, closer to the edge of the falls. The wreck seemed to have “flipped on its side and spun around” according to the Niagara Parks Commission, where it remains today, attracting a new age of spectators. The historic facts for this story are from Wikipedia. Enough of stranded vessels – Let’s go to the 20th Street block of Niagara Street.
Twentieth Street intersects here and only one was listed . 2010 20th Street was occupied by Nancy Carlin widow of Edward. Twenty-first Street followed with Gross Plumbing at 2104 and owned by John and Phyllis Gross. The business is still in operation. At 2124 was Sophie’s Speciality Shoppe featuring ladies clothing and operated by Sophie Jendreszek. Her husband Walter was retired. I am retiring for the week also.
