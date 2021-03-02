HIGGS: 'The Island in the Middle'

A story within a story comes to you this week. Peter Kalm tells us, "When you are above the fall, and look down, your head begins to turn; the French who have been here 100 times will seldom venture to look down, without at the same time keeping fast hold of some tree with one hand."
"It was formerly thought impossible for any body living to come at the Island that is in the middle of the fall: but an accident that happened twelve years ago or thereabouts, made it appear otherwise. The history is this. Two Indians of the Six Nations went out from Niagara fort, to hunt upon an island that is in the middle of the river or strait, above the great fall, on which there used to be an abundance of deer. They took some French brandy with them from the fort, which they tasted several times as they were going over the carrying place; and when they were in the canoe, they took now and then a dram, and so went along up the strait towards the Island where they propos'd to hunt; but growing sleepy, they laid themselves down in the canoe, which getting loose drove back with the stream, farther and farther down till it came to that island that is in the middle of the fall. Here one of them is awakened by the noise of the fall, cries out to the other, that they were gone! yet they try'd if possible to savelife."
"This island was nighest, and with much working they got on shore there. " At first they were glad; but when they considered everything they thought themselves hardly in a better state than if they had gone down the fall, since they now had no other choice , than either to throw themselves down the same, or perish with hunger. But hard necessity put them on invention. At the lower end of the island the rock is perpendicular, and no water is running there. This island had plenty of wood, they went to work directly and made a ladder or shrouds of the bark of the linden tree, (which is very tough and strong, ) so long 'till they could reach with it the water below. One end of this bark ladder they tied fast to a great tree that grew at the side of the rock above the fall, and let the other end to the water."
"So, they went down along their new invented stairs, and when they came to the bottom in the middle of the fall, they rested a little; and as the water next below the fall is not rapid, as before mentioned, they threw themselves out into it, thinking to swim to shore. I have said before that one part of the fall is on one side of the island, the other on the other side. Hence it is , that the waters of the two cataracts running against each other, turn back against the rock that is just under the island.
"Hardly had they began to swim before the waves of the eddy threw them with violence against the rock from whence they came. They tried it several times, but at last grew weary; and being often thrown against the rock they were much bruised and the skin of their bodies torn in many places. So they had to climb up their stairs again to the island, not knowing what to do. "
"After some time they perceived Indians on the shore to whom they cried out. These saw and pitied them but gave them little hopes of help: yet they made haste down to the fort and told the commander where two of their brethren were. He persuaded them to try all possible means of relieving the two poor Indians; and it was done in this manner:
"The water that runs on the east side of this island is shallow, especially a little above the islands towards the eastern shore. The commandant caused poles to be made and pointed with iron; two Indians determined to walk to this island by the help of these poles to save the others or perish themselves. They took leave of all of their friends as if they were going to their death. Each had two such poles in his hands, to set against the bottom of the stream, to keep them steady. So they went and got to the island and having given poles to the two poor Indians there, they all returned safely to the main. Those two Indians who in the above mentioned manner were first brought to this island are yet alive. They were nine days on the island and almost starved to death.
"So now you have it, Sir, a short but exact description of this famous Niagara 'cataract' you may depend on the truth of what I write. You must excuse me if you find in my account, no extravagant wonders. I cannot make nature otherwise than I find it. I have seen some other things in this my journey, an account of which I know would gratify your curiosity; but time at present will not permit me to write more; and I hope shortly to see you," Signed Peter Kalm.
We will find a few other shorter writings of the 1700s many visitors. Stay tuned.
Contact Norma Higgs at niahigg@aol.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.