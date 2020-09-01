HIGGS: The Ice Bridge Disaster of 1912

I found this rendition of the Niagara Falls Ice Bridge Disaster on Feb. 4, 1912 online and am sending as it was written.
"By noon approximately 35 people were standing on an ice bridge that was wide and dense enough that it allowed them to cross the entire Niagara River from Canada to the United States on the ice surface rather than using the international bridges downstream.
Eldridge Stanton, age 32 and his wife Clara, age 38 were both natives of Toronto, Ontario. Married for six years, they were regular visitors to Niagara Falls, coming twice each year; once in summer and once in the winter. They had arrived on Friday for a winter weekend visit and they strolled hand in hand as they crossed the ice field.
Suddenly the ice bridge began heaving up and down as grinding noises became loud. The ice had begun to break apart. As the Stantons ran towards the shore they suddenly stopped - a stones -throw width away as the ice separated from the shore and water appeared where the ice once was. As the gap began to widen, the Stantons were frozen in place by shock for a second before turning and racing for the Canadian shore. As they ran, Clara Stanton began to slow and stumbled to the ice from exhaustion within 50 feet of the Canadian shoreline. Eldridge Stanton tried unsuccessfully to lift his wife. The ice field on which they were standing began to move. Stanton grabbed his wife and tried dragging her as he shouted for help from the men ahead.
Also on the ice bridge were Ignatius Roth and Burrell Hecock, both age 17 and from Cleveland, Ohio. Heaving up and down as the grinding noises became louder; the ice had begun breaking apart. Roth was pulled to shore and shouted for Hecock to jump to safety. Hecock heard the cries for help from Stanton and turned around. He rushed toward the Stantons in a desperate attempt to save them. Hecock reached the Stantons and helped Eldridge lift his wife to her feet. Together they tried to get Clara to shore but the gap between the ice and the shore was quickly widening. The three were now stranded as the ice bridge flowed ever so quickly downstream, heaving up and down as the grinding noises became louder. The ice had begun breaking apart. Stanton was seen to place his arm around the waist of his wife. About a quarter mile above the rapids, the ice sheet broke in half again, this time separating them from Hecock. Hecock waved and shouted something. Stanton returned the salute. Clara crouched down beside her husband. The river current was becoming faster as it neared the rapids.
Hecock’s ice sheet remained in mid-stream. He took off his coat in preparation of attempting to grab one of the dangling ropes as he passed beneath the bridge. As the bridge approached, he grabbed one of the ropes and swung free of the ice flow he was riding on. Hecock was plunged waist deep into the water as his rescuers attempted to lift him. As he was hoisted 60 feet above the water, he lost his grip of the rope and fell into the raging river below. Entering the rapids, he was never seen again.
The Stantons had watched Hecock’s valiant attempts. As the flow swirled under the cantilever bridge, Stanton quickly grabbed the nearest rope and looped it around his wife’s waist. As the flow continued and the rope became taunt, it broke. Stanton grabbed another rope as they passed underneath the Lower Bridge. He quickly tied the rope again around his wife’s waist but changed his mind and untied the rope, knowing it would be futile. Stanton took his wife in his arms, kissed her and let her down. They both knelt together with his arms around her. The flow remained intact until it reached the giant wave in the rapids and spilled over, throwing both into the raging water to their deaths.
During 1936, the winter experienced an extended period of extremely cold temperatures. This caused an ice jam at the eastern tip of Goat Island which reduced the water flow over the American Falls to a mere trickle. Later as the American Falls ran dry, hundreds of people began crossing the dry river channel on foot from the mainland to Luna Island only feet from the brink of the American Falls.
My words - bravery has its perils but ...
