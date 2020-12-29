HIGGS: The first tourists continues

First, I hope you all had a great (as much as possible) Christmas and now get ready for the New Year celebration. Let's hope this virus is soon over.
Now we go back in time to 1653 when Charles Mason Dow introduced us to Francesco Giuseppe Bressani who wrote his original letter in Italian, but the account of the Falls which it contains is very similar to the one from last week by Paul Ragueneau during the period 1647-48.
"A brief account of certain missions of the Father of the Society of Jesus in New France, by Father Francesco Giuseppe Bressani of the same Society, to the most eminent and revered signor, Cardinal DeLugo. At Macerata, by the heirs of Agostino Griseri 1653 (Thwaites, Jesuit Relations, XXXVII, pp.) In fact so much alike are the two accounts, that, were it not for the difference in language one would take them for the same account.
During 1669 we hear from Rene Brehan De Galinee who wrote "Exploration of the Great Lakes, 1669-167" by Dollier de Casson and De Brehan deGalinee's narrative and map, with an English version, including all the map legends. Translator and editor was James H. Coyne. "Toronto: the Society 1903" contains both French and English versions. An English translation of the Niagara Falls portion of the narrative may be found in O.H. Marshall's "First Visit of deLasalle to the Senecas made in 1669," a paper read before the Buffalo Historical Society in March 1874.
Galinee was a Sulpitian missionary who came to the Niagara in 1669 in the company of Dolliver deCasson and LaSalle. The extract quoted is the narrative of that visit. Though only a hearsay account it is very good, much better, in fact than some later first-hand accounts. The distances on the river are incorrect, but the report of the height of the Falls at least approximates the truth. It is interesting to notice that in Galinee occurs the first reference to the great distance at which the roar of the Falls was audible.
"We discovered a river one eighth of a league wide and extremely rapid, which is the outlet or communication from Lake Erie to Lake Ontario. The depth of this stream (for it is properly the River St. Lawrence) is prodigious at this spot; for at the very shore there are fifteen or sixteen fathoms of water, which fact we proved by dropping our line. This outlet (may be forty leagues in length and ) contains , at a distance of ten or twelve leagues from its mouth in Lake Ontario, one of the finest cataracts or water-falls in the world; for all the Indians to whom I havespoken about it said the river fell in that place from a rock higher that the tallest pine trees; that is, about two hundred feet. In fact, we heard it from where we were. But this fall gives such an impulse to the water that, although we were ten or twelve leagues away the water is so rapid that one can with great difficulty row up against it. (At a quarter of a league from the mouth, where we were, it begins to contract and to continue its channel beween two steep and very high rocks, which makes me think it would be navigable with difficulty as far as the neighborhood of the falls. As to the part above the falls, the water draws from a considerable distance into that precipice, and very often stags and hinds, elks and roebucks suffer themselves compelled to take the leap and to see themselves swallowed up in that horrible gulf).
Our desire to go on to our little village called Ganastogue Sonontoua Outinaouatoua prevented our going to see that wonder, (which I regarded as so much the greater, as the River St. Lawrence is one of the largest in the world.) I leave you to imagine if it is not a beautiful cascade, to see all the water of this great river, which at its mouth is three leagues in width, precipitate itself from a height of two hundred feet with a roar that is heard not only from the place where were, ten or twelve leagues distant, but actually from the other side of Lake Ontario, opposite this mouth from which M. Trouve told me he had heard it. We passed this river, accordingly and at last , after five days ' voyage, arrived at the end of Lake Ontario.
Next week - 1678 Father Louis Hennepin.
