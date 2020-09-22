HIGGS: The birth of a Main Street shopper in 1951

I am first to admit I am a shopaholic trying to reform. Somehow I think it all started on Main Street during the 1950s when my sister and I were “allowed” to walk to Main Street from 18th Street. Yes, things were different in those days as the city was made up of various “commercial sections” such as the East Side, Pine Avenue, the North End a/k/a Main Street, but 18th Street was included also, the Highland area, the LaSalle area and Falls Street. If I missed anything – someone will let me know I am sure.
We were not old enough to go shopping on our own during 1951, but we could take the bus to the Library on Ashland and Main or even walk over the Pierce Avenue Bridge which spanned the railroad crossing between Pierce and Main Street which ended up at Bramer’s. Of course we were not allowed in there. More about that later we get there in these columns.
Now let’s pick up where we left off at 2023 Main at the B&B Cigar Store. Since 2021 was vacant we move to 2019 on the odd number side of the street where we find the Golden Rule Children’s Shop with some rooms above operated by Mrs. Evelyn Nassau. My research also shows Mrs. Clara Fitzgerald – a dressmaker, The Beauty Bar owned and operated by Mrs. Nettie Freeman and Peter Chiarenza had a sign shop here.
Next at 2017 was the Irving Cannon Stationery Store. There were several Canon’s listed but Irving and Ruth operated this business. Next – at 2015 was the Demas Restaurant with John Strathacost and Mrs. Constantina Strager listed.
2013 seemed to be a mixed use building housing J.P. Keeler & Son Meats, Frank Sinatra Fruits (no relation) and Niagara Fancy Bakery featuring Thomas Dworak who offered a “Full Line of Baked Goods” at several branches located at 2013 Falls St., 315 12th St. as well as the Main Street location. Mrs. Genevieve Jewell was a resident. Traub Jewelry Store was at 2011 which was the “main” store. Branches included 1622 8th Street and somewhere in Buffalo. Owners were Elliott and Shirley co-owners at the 8th Street Store and Leonard and Elliott at 2011 Main Street. I was fortunate to have a nice ring from this store as a gift from my grandmother upon graduation.
At 2007 were apartments housing John Pitman, a student and Enid in apt. 2. No 1 and No 4 were vacant, and No 3 was occupied by Mrs. Mary Griffin. Also in this building were Alex Gellman Fur Shop and Days of Niagara, a men and women’s clothing store. Fowler Shoes occupied 2005 with C.H. Lane as the manager. Oh Boy! A Fanny Farmer Candy Shop was here also at 2003 Main as well as 128 Falls street. No further information listed here as to owners, etc. On to 2001 where we find “another shoe store” Henri’s Shoe s owned by Henry Goldstein.
Since Cleveland Avenue intersects – let’s go across Main Street where Lincoln’s Department Store was located. R.M. Miller was manager at this time. My mother shopped here and so did sister and I when we were older. “Another” shoe store at 2010 – the R & S Shoe Store, Inc. with Sam Berman as manager and believe it or not at 2008 was Father & Sons Shoes with Murray Connery as manager. Upstairs over R & S Shoes was at 2010 ½ was the Hibernian Club a/k/a the Ancient Order of Hibernians, a popular social club for the Irish.
At 2006 was Singer’s Cut Rate Drug Store managed by Peter Pulvino. Next door at 2004 were Glickstein Jewelers (James Bax, Manager) and International Furriers. Remodeling, Repairing, Cleaning and Storage, (Tobias Haber, owner operator).
This block ends at 2002 with A. S. Beck’s Shoe Store, William Klein, the Manager. What else? I think I will end here and look for a pair of shoes. Stay tuned.
Contact Norma Higgs at niahigg@aol.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.