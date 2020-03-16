HIGGS: Peter P. Paonessa, Jr.: Devoted to music and musicians

Before we leave this topic I have one more to include as he is the driving force behind the Niagara Falls Music Hall of Fame. Along with that effort every year, he is also known for being a professional drummer, booking manager, and local club owner.
Like so many others, the age of 13 seemed to be the starting point for playing professionally and it was no exception for young Peter who began playing professionally with some of the popular older musicians on weekends in local nightclubs. When he was 15 he went on the “road” to Cleveland, Ohio to fill in with a band. At 17 he backed up jazz musician Dickey Myers.
Moving along to the 1960s, when downtown Niagara had many music options, he played regularly with The Four Reasons at the Whirlpool Supper Club. Pine Bowl Cocktail Lounge, the Armory and Stardust. Another “first” was a band he formed to play “on the beach’ during Spring Break in Daytona, Florida. Peter followed this with stops along the New Jersey shores in clubs with band from Akron, Ohio. When Mel Tomé opened at the Strand Theater in Niagara Falls, his band at that time, “The Impacts” opened the show. Bob Allen Productions became his manager and he was “on the road” during the 1960s in Montreal’s Mocombo Showroom for a two week gig followed by 36 one-night stands in the Maritime provinces in Canada. Television shows came next and during his time with The Impacts they also played on a television show in Halifax, Nova Scotia.
Peter also toured with other Niagara Falls musicians throughout the U.S. and Canada as a drummer with The Impacts, Jay Michaels Group, Chuck and the Counts, Humphrey and the Palookas, Donna Rose Band, The Power City Band with the McCray brothers and too many others to mention here.
Las Vegas called and Pete became the drummer in the Kelly Gold Show Band which included Reno, Carson City and Lake Tahoe. Returning to Niagara Falls he continued his career as drummer with many local groups and played at the Miss USA pageants held in Niagara Falls in the mid-'70s
Peter was a long time member and board member in the Local 106 and Las Vegas Local 369 American Federation of Musicians. He was the contract administrator for all music performances at the former Niagara Falls Convention Center. He enjoyed these stints and became the club manager at the former Ramada Inn on Buffalo Avenue, This involved booking bands from all over Western New York to play at the Winery Lounge , a popular place for live music.
In 1984, he teamed up with Jerry D’Amico and they coordinated a sell-out event at the Ramada Ballroom, bringing back the home-town and nationally known guitarist Tommy Tedesco. More recently in 2014 he and Jeff Pelsone organized a 50 year reunion featuring musicians originally from Niagara Falls who traveled from New York City, Canada, Michigan, Florida, California and Nevada to attend and take part.
Peter and his wife, the former Patricia Alaimo opened their own bar and restaurant, the Village Gate on Niagara Street where he continued to hire and promote local musicians. He is also one of the founding members of the Niagara Falls Music Hall of Fame and was inducted into the Class of 2018. Since that time he has worked on all of the continuing Induction Ceremonies to highlight the careers of the many local Niagara Falls musicians which you have been reading about.
I have to add to this column the pleasure it has been to “meet” and learn about all of these local Niagara Falls natives who went on to great careers in the field of music and traveled throughout these United States and the many who went worldwide with their talents. It is a GREAT part of our history and continues to this day. Hope you enjoyed your visit to “the Cabaret” with me, as now and then I may “step back” and highlight some of those I missed.
Contact Norma Higgs by email at niahigg@aol.com.
