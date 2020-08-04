Robinson Island — In 1860 a local daredevil, Joel Robinson walked out into the rapids just above the brink of the America Falls from Prospect Point with the aid of an iron staff. He made his way to a small island northeast of Luna Island. The island was later named Robinson Island which is located in the American Goat Island Channel leading to the American Falls.
Ship Island & Brig Island — These islands resembled the masts of sailing ships and thus were named Ship and Brig Islands. In 1840 narrow bridges were built to them, but were later torn down after being declared unsafe. They are also in the American Goat Island Channel leading to the American Falls.
Grass Island — A small elongated natural island located along the America shoreline of the Niagara River near Port Day, which is approximately 1,500 meters upriver of the Falls. The gap between this island and the American shoreline was filled in during the 1960s by the New York State Parks Commission when the Robert Moses Parkway was being built through the Niagara Reservation. Grass Island ceased to exist following this construction. Today the pool of water located upstream of the International Water Control Dam is named the Chippawa-Grass Island pool. It is from this large "pool" of water from which the New York Power Authority and the Ontario Power Generation Company draw water from for their respective hydro generating stations downstream.
Willow Island — This human-made island is located along the American shoreline nearest the mainland directly across from Goat Island This Island was created in 1759 when Daniel Joncairs dug a narrow canal above the Falls on the American side to implement a water wheel. From this he was able to draw sufficient water from the river to turn his water wheel which was able to power a small sawmill. This construction created Willow Island and was named from the many willow trees lining the banks. The canal was filled in during the 1960s by the New York State Parks Commission when the Robert Moses Parkway was being built through the Niagara Reservation. Willow Island ceased to exist following this construction.
Bath Island — later Green Island — Bath houses were located at the western end of the island and tourists were required to pay a toll at the gatehouse before they were allowed to advance along the bridge to Goat Island. Also, during the mid 1800s, Bath Island became the home of a number of industries and residential homes. In 1825 the first family, Vime Hickox and his parents arrived to live on Bath Island. By 1850 the families had moved away from Bath Island. During the early 1900s, the name of the island was changed to Green Island after Mr. Andrew H. Green. He was one of the first Niagara Reservation Commissioners. Green Island is located today in the American Goat Island Channel leading to the American Falls.
Niagara Falls Canada Island — Gull Island is a small elongated island located nearest the Canadian shoreline approximately 100 yards upriver of the Horseshoe Falls. The Island is named from the number of resting gulls which seasonally occupy this island refuge.
I took a drive to this area and actually had a hard time identifying these remaining islands. There is a guide on the sign identifying the area but it does not identify the islands shown in the Goat Island Channel. However there were several smaller islands in the rapids area on the right side of the bridge to Goat Island so perhaps some of them were divided during the falls dewatering in 1969. There are a few more which we shall cover next time.
We now head to the 2600 block of Niagara Street where we meet Alf the bartender at Henry’s Grill at 2602. His wife Henrietta Mormel is also listed as active in the business. And there appears to be tenants elsewhere at this address: Viola Dziacis, retired, and Casimer Zamiela (no information listed).
Moving along to 2619 we find a two family residential home with Charles Farrugia and Alice Impalloria, a widow of James. Next is Jonfre’s Restaurant and Bar, at 2623 Niagara Street, a popular place then and it still is today. I heard there was a well-attended “reunion” there recently. Owners John and Helen Lysiak also lived at the premises.
Across the street at 2624 was a Wilson Farms Store with Bill O’Neal as manager. And at 2629 lived Peter R. Morreale and wife Eva. Peter worked at Stauffer Chemical. Alexander and Wanda Czapla occupied 2633 and Alexander worked as a maintenance employee at the Niagara Falls air base.
Next door at 2635 were Mrs. Betty Jeffords, an office worker at Carborundum and Steven and Jeanne Toponak. Steven was a driver at Andrews Auto Parts.
Finishing this block was 2639 owned by Helen Skiba and 2541 with John and Pearl Coyle, both retired. This area of Niagara Street was very diverse as the occupants included many private one or multi-family residences along with a small collection of businesses in between. If you take a look today, you will see that it remains pretty much the same.
Next time we move to the 2700 block.
Contact Norma Higgs at niahigg@aol.com.
