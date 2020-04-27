HIGGS: On Niagara Street to learn about the 'portage' road

First, some historical background on the Niagara Portage Railway — little has been said about this railway built by the British in 1764 and sometimes called the "First Railroad on the North American Continent.” In 1759 before the English captured Fort Niagara, the French hired about 200 of the local Seneca Indian tribe, who packed all the shipments of furs, munitions and trade goods in wagons and traveled over the Lewiston escarpment. At the top of the escarpment was the portage which consisted of a simple Indian trail.
After the English captured the fort, Sir William Johnson beefed up the journey by building the first portage road in 1763, widening the Indian trail into a wagon road. Soon after a railway was designed and built by British Captain John Montresor up the face of the cliff so boats could come up the Niagara River to the start of navigation at Lewiston. Indian labor was no longer needed. They rebelled and waylaid the first wagon train at what is now Devils Hole Park in what was called the Devils Hole Massacre. Following the massacre, the portage was the best guarded highway on the continent at the time.
Montresor’s railway was of enormous strength, built of crude piers up the steep bank from the wharf to the summit, where it connected with the portage road. The railway was formed by two sets of parallel logs and two cars attached to ropes connected with a drum at the top of the rail by counterbalanced weight. As one car went up, another came down – similar to the funiculars still used today. I have used these in several places – my favorite is the Castle Hill Funicular between the Chain Bridge and Buda Castle in Budapest, Hungary which literally takes you between Buda and Pest. The Niagara Falls Canada Incline Railway is also considered a form of a funicular and links the Table Rock Centre to the Journey Behind the Falls attractions on the Niagara Parkway to the higher level Fallsview tourist area.
Montresor’s railway was considered a marvelous engineering feat and from 1764 until about 1795, the incline was in constant use and many hundreds of thousands tons in weight, boats cannon. Military stores, provisions and traders merchandise going west and boats and furs coming east were raised or lowered over it. It was still in use until 1825 when the Erie Canal made it obsolete.
Back to Niagara Street and where we left off at Portage Road intersection … Josephine Mitravich – widow of John was retired at lived at 1512 Niagara Street. Down the street at 1516 were Carl J. Jarzab and his wife Mary. Carl worked as a draftsman at Industrial Consultants. Company owners, William Baggott and Irene Baggott operated at 3909 Witmer Road Town of Niagara.
The Penczek Brothers operated a family owned business “Penczek Brothers Electric” at 1773 Falls Street. Walter J. and his wife Mary lived at 1521 Niagara Street. Walter C. resides at 1773 Falls Street; no doubt in a second floor apartment and C. Walter resided at 1521 Niagara Street. Frank and wife Bernice Musilowski, both retired, resided at 1524 Niagara Street.
Sixteenth Street Intersects and begins with the Solo Lounge at 1602 Niagara Street. Frances Scarfone took over this location after she and former partner Eddie Rutkowski split up their business and personal relationships. They operated The Duet Restaurant together on Main Street near Ashland Avenue and she opened The Solo Lounge on Niagara Street near 4th Street. Eddie opened a restaurant and bar on Royal Avenue. Fran was forced to move from that location to 1602 Niagara Street owned by Joseph Makowski with the coming construction of the Niagara Falls Convention Center and Lackey Plaza. She remained on that corner of 16th Street for several years. She then became an active citizen volunteer with the Block Club movement where we continued to be friends.
Moving along to 1604 we found Carl Minervini, a postal worker and his wife Grace. This is a two family residence and Lucy DeFranco, widow of Louis also resided at this address. Elmer Greaser and wife Florence resided at 1608, Elmer was a pipe fitter at Union Carbide.
Across the Street at 1615 lived Stephen Wieczorek and Sophie his wife. Stephen worked in production at Union Carbide. Robert Miller and Mary lived next door at 1617 and both were retired. At 1617 ½ Marie Lange, retired widow of Bernard lived and so did George Gray also retired. Next door at 1619, was Siksto Jambar, a lab worker at the Niagara Falls Air Base. The House of Parker – a carpet sales outlet owned and operated by Thomas and Dorothy Parker was next at 1621 Niagara Street. A Salesman Vincent Maneely lived at 1623. In another, separate dwelling at 1623 ½ was Irene Scaffer, but no information was available about her. William Vickers and wife Carol, both retired lived at 1625 and Daniel Gara and Rose occupied 1627, Daniel was a millwright at Prestolite.
Across the Street at 1622 were Ronald and Brenda Coffman along with another resident, Anna Klizek who also remains a mystery as no information was available. 1624 was an apartment building with Josephine Etopia, widow of Angelo lived in #1 and Joseph Capilupi and Aileen lived in #2 and Henry Taylor and Sandra were in #3. Helen Rutkowski widow of Richard was in #4 and Mary Wasman, widow of Paul was in #5. 1628 was also a multiple use building with business occupancy – The Home Floor Covering operated by Jake Klimas and wife Hildegard. They lived at 1433 Byrd Avenue. A second unit housed Basil and Sophia Homiszczak, retired. Good time for me to “retire” also.
