HIGGS: Niagara ice bridges and Niagara Street continues

We have all seen (I hope) the astounding old photos at the Niagara Falls Public Library on the second floor. These are photos of the early public when they were allowed access to the ice bridges that formed at the base of the Falls. For many years, it was the only way to cross the river in winter since there were no bridges being built during these times. Year after year, people young and old, came to enjoy the river upon the ice bridges. Favorite sports included riding down huge ice mountains that formed at the base of the American Falls. Don't panic if you did not know that the ice here at some times was 40 to 100 feet thick but this has not occurred since 1954.
Let's go back to 1835 when C.H. Witmer crossed the Niagara River ice bridge on May 2 to purchase clover seed, and returned the following day. His diary tells us the ice was piled 12-15 feet high, but it suddenly broke away a day or two later. During 1841 the ice bridge was unusually large and at least 100 feet thick, rising above the water roughly 30-40 feet. A small hut was built near the center for the purpose of the sale of liquor and other refreshments. People crossed from the Biddle Staircase on the American shore to the Canadian shore on a regular basis when conditions allowed.
During 1883 the ice bridge is claimed to be the greatest in the history of Niagara Falls. The bridge began at that base of the Horseshoe Falls and extended to the head of the Whirlpool Rapids. The water and ice rose to extraordinary heights which caused massive shoreline damage. Also the foot of the incline railway was destroyed.
Later during February 1888, local newspapers described the ice bridge and the large crowds playing sports upon it. Sundays attracted the largest numbers of people. The last Sunday in February claimed that up to 20,000 people visited the ice bridge. The following year, 1899, the ice bridge formed much earlier than usual and lasted only a short time.
During 1909 a rare occurrence formed in February when the "ice king" reigned supreme and when very little water flowed over the American Falls and it appeared dry. For one very rare instance in history, people were able to walk across the rapids channel between the mainland and the many islands upstream of the American Falls.
During April of that year heavy ice damage was inflicted along the river banks. The Maid of the Mist boats were damaged and the dock waiting room was carried up the bank. The ice was 50 feet thick on Saturday April 9, 1909 and the cities of Niagara Falls were plunged into darkness. Ice and water forced the closure of the Ontario Power Company Generating Station for two days. Factories were forced to shut down, and all boat houses between Queenston and Niagara on the Lake were destroyed and on the U.S. side as well. Thousands of people came to view this ice bridge as the lowlands downstream of Lewiston were in danger of being swamped with ice and water.
During 1912 the ice bridge formed on Jan. 15. From January 20 to February 4 many people visited to view and venture onto the ice bridge since it was considered safe. On February 4 the "Ice Bridge Disaster" occurred. We will return to this tragic story next time and now cross the 30th Street Intersection to the last block on Niagara Street and the end of this series.
Margaret Loss is the first one we meet as she lived at 3001 Niagara. She was employed at the Niagara Falls Memorial Hospital as a nurse's aide.
Across the street at 3004 was The Bakery Restaurant and Lounge which has had a long and interesting history. Also, it has become one my favorite spots to meet friends and enjoy food and drink. What was once a Polish bakery (Eckert's Bake Shop) complete with old-school exposed brick and wooden floor was transformed into the Bakery Lounge in 1969 when Stephen T. Winkiewicz, Jr. and Kevin A. Young purchased the former bakery in January of 1969 and turned it into a "nite club" by June. They purchased the corner house in 1971 and Kevin bought out Winkiewicz who moved to Arizona in 1978. Kevin joined the house and the bar area by using the former outside alleyway between them as a divider walkway inside. The "Nite Club" flourished with popular entertainers including Barry Manilow, former Miss America Peggy Fleming, in 1972 , and many others. They installed rotary telephones in 1979 — there was one at each table in the bar area with a sign showing its number overhead. Customers could call "around the room" and they became very popular. The night club was turned into a full restaurant and lounge later and remains a popular spot today with locals and tourists. They have a varied menu and the food is very good.
At 3005 was Ruth Reiman - an administrative assistant at MMB-W. Anyone know who/what this was? 3012 was vacant. Edward and Shirley Walaszek lived at 3016 and Edward was a plumber at Hooker Chemical. 3021 was now Slish Auto Craft (formerly Slish Auto Repair). Patricia and David lived here and David was a lab worker at Carborundum. The business was formerly operated by Stephen Slish who was retired.
At 3021 was Lindsey News and Photo Service selling and servicing cameras, projectors, and other darkroom supplies, etc. Owners Robert and Milton both resided in Youngstown. Richard Nashwinter operated Richard's Beauty Salon at 3024 and Jack Ebbole operated Jack's Barber Shop at 3028. He and wife Josephine resided at 431 79th Street. Next time we will finish this block and decide what is next!
