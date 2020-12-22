HIGGS: Niagara Falls' first tourists

Since we have come to the finish of "Main Street Shopping" we shall move on to what I will call "The First Tourists." I am fortunate to have "borrowed" a set of two books "Anthology and Bibliography of Niagara Falls," authored by Charles Mason Dow on "loan" from Dr. Mieth's office, which I discovered on one of my visits.
The "Preface," by James Sullivan, state historian, dated Nov. 5, 1917, outlines the provisions of a resolution of the Senate and the Assembly during May of 1917, where the state historian was asked to consider for publication Doctor Dow's manuscript for publication. It was determined that his numerous selections "had in reality compiled a veritable source book for the history of Niagara Falls."
We will find that the work covers three centuries and brings the realization that few men and women of national or international importance who traveled in the United States failed to visit the Falls at Niagara and record their impressions. Frenchmen, Englishmen, Dutchmen, Swedes, Germans, Spaniards, Italians and a host of others have expressed their admiration of this stupendous work of nature.
I will call them "the First Tourists" when in fact they were explorers and travelers, authors, poets, artists,clergymen, professors and musicians. The list includes engineers and scientists as well. They became "historians" adding to the records of the Commissioners of the State Reservation at Niagara as their material does not go further back than 1879, when there are some 250 years of written history of the Falls previous to that date. This is what you will be learning about. Dr. Dow's book is a history not of the region but of the Falls itself through these "eyes" which I found interesting.
We start during the "French Period" during 1604 when Samuel de Champlain was the first to explore Lake Ontario carefully. During this time he heard of Niagara Falls and since he was geographer to Henry IV, he kept "full notes of his voyages and travels." He writes of "a lake some eighty leagues long with a great many islands; the water being fresh and the winter mild. At the end of this lake they pass a fall, somewhat high and with little water flowing over."
Then they enter a lake some hundred and fifty leagues in length; and some four or five leagues from the entrance of this lake there is a river extending northward to the Algonquins and another towards the Iroquois. Several small rivers are encountered as well as another very large lake , perhaps as large as the first. These comments and others are allusions to the Great Lakes and to the Falls although no names are given. It is noted here that Champlain himself never saw the Falls and that these statements containing them were made to him by the Indians in 1603. During 1609 Marc Lescarbot wrote a short history of New France which followed that of Champlain.
Visits were rare for a few years and then during 1644-45 Le Sieur Gendron, a doctor of medicine wrote a letter as follows which is an extract of same. "Almost south of the Neuter nation is a large lake, almost 200 leagues in circumference, called Erie, which is formed from the discharge of the Fresh Water Sea (Lake Huron) and which falls from a terrible height into a third lake called Ontario, which we call Lake St. Louis. The spray of these waters rebounding from the foot of certain large rocks in that place, forms a stone, or rather a petrified salt of a yellowish color and of admirable virtue for the curing of sores, fistules, and malign ulcers.
In this horrible place there dwell also certain savages who live only on the elks, stags, wild cows and other kind of game which the rapids carry along and cast them among these rocks where they (the savages) take them without hunting in larger numbers than suffice for their needs and the entertainment of the travelers with they deal in the Erie stones so called because of this lake, so that they take them along and distribute them afterwards among other nations."
During 1647-48 Paul Ragueneau writes "Relation of what occurred in the mission of the Fathers of the Society of Jesus in the Huron country in New France in the years of 1647 and 1648. Sent to Rev. Father Estienne Charlet, Provincial of the Society of Jesus in the Province of France. By Father Paul Ragueneau of the same Society, Superior to the Huron mission. The original is in French which tells me to take a break until next time which will be in 1653.
