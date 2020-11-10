HIGGS: Niagara Falls - an industrial city

Let's take a paragraph or so to review the Industry and other corporate and civic businesses in Niagara Falls during 1951. Since we will list them in alphabetical order we will start with Acheson Graphite, a division of the National Carbon Co. Next is Alox Corp., Auto-Lite Battery Corp. and Bell Air Craft Corp. The Buffalo-Niagara Electric Corp. follows, along with Chisholm-Ryder Co., Carbide & Carbon Chemical Corp. and the Carborundum Co.
These were followed by E.I. duPont de Nemours & Co., Inc. , the Electrometalurgical Div. of Union Carbide & Carbon Corp., General Abrasive Co., Great Lakes Carbon Corp., and Globar Division of The Carbodundum Co.
Next were Hooker Electrochemical Company, the International Railway Co., Isco Chemical Co. Division of Innis, Speiden & Co., Inc. International Graphite & Electrode Corp. Kimberly Clark Corp., Mathieson Chemical Corp. Moore Business Forms, Inc., National Carbon Co. , New York Central System, Niagara Junction Railway Co., The Niagara Falls Power Company, Niacet Chemicals, Div. of U.S. ,Vanadium Co. , Niagara Alkali Company, Oldbury Electro -Chemical Co..,Pittsburgh Metalurgical Co.,Ramapo Ajax Div. of America Brake Shoe Co., The Titanium Alloy Mfg. Division of National Lead Co. and last but not least -the Union Carbide & Carbon Corp.
No wonder the population during 1950 was 90,875 according to the 1950 U.S. Census preliminary report. Electro-chemical and electro-metallurigical industries were predominate and tended to use the largest blocks of power which is why they were located near the source of supply; the Niagara River. Eighty-two manufacturing establishments, were employing 33,638 men and women during these years. Principal products manufactured were paper, paper products, carbons, graphite, abrasives, storage batteries, printed business forms, foods, chemicals and alloys.
No wonder that Niagara Falls had two major business districts - Falls Street and Main Street and also two local business streets within the general residential areas - Pine Avenue and Niagara Street. The economy was growing all the time.
Let's go back to Main Street now and start at the even number 1324 where we found the Goodyear Service Store featuring tires as its leading product. Bert Peterson was the manager here and resided in Kenmore with wife Kathryn. Another branch of Krueger Motor Sales was next at 1316 featuring used cars. At 1312 was the Kelley Business Institute featuring Roy Kelley as general manager along with Marguerite Theyer as owners and operators. No further information was found for them.
At 1302-08 was Mullane Rosengold, Inc. featuring sales of Dodge trucks, Dodge and Plymouth passenger cars and offering Sales and Service, Louis Rosengld served as President - Treasurer and he and wife Mary resided in Lewiston. James H. Berry , Jr. was Vice-President and Secretary. No other information was available on him.
Orchard Parkway intersects here and we start on this block continuing with 1228-30 another branch of Mullane Rosengold selling used cars. At 1222-1224 was Lammerts Cadillac Corp. Inc also featuring used cars. Henry P. Lammert was president and lived in Lewiston and Henry Lammert, Jr. was secretary/treasurer of Cadillac Motors. Both resided in Lewiston.
Harry Wittlin, a podatrist, resided at 2809 Porter Road with wife Sue and another resident, Herbert Finley, a dentist lived at 1804 Hyde Park Blvd. with wife Viviian.
We will finish this block next time.
