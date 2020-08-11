HIGGS: Navy Island and the 2700 block of Niagara Street

All of these stories are from information I found online and there is more to come as we learn about some areas from our early history. This week we travel to Canada — no, we do not have to sneak across the closed border as it is a part of the material listed.
First on the list is Navy Island which dates back to 1763 when the British established a naval shipyard on a small 316-acre island above the Falls. This was created in response to a Native American uprising led by Ottawa Native American Chief Pontiac.
The boats built at this shipyard included the sloops, the Huron and the Charlotte. Schooners built here included the “Boston”,” Gladwin” and “Victory.” They became the first British ships to ply the upper Great Lakes.
On Dec. 13, 1837, a rebel, William Lyon MacKenzie and his group of 300 to 400 rebel supporters had taken refuge on Navy Island. Most of them were unemployed Americans. MacKenzie named himself Chief of State of the New Republic of Canada. He also began to organize his new provisional government and declared Navy Island to be the new home of his government. Bonds were sold to finance this new government and weapons and money were obtained from sympathizers and other supporters. The British bombarded Navy Island but it had little effect as Mackenzie and his supporters moved to Grand Island on Jan. 14, 1838.
During the mid-1850s, 100 acres of land on Navy Island were cleared for farming. By 1865, four families occupied the island. In 1876, a portion of the island was leased and a two-story summer hotel known as the Queens Hotel was built along the eastern side near the American shore. With docking facilities, the hotel attracted many tourists. The hotel’s operation ended during the early 1900s and in 1910 the Queens Hotel burned to the ground and was not rebuilt.
In 1938, in order to preserve the island and prevent privatization, the Niagara Parks Commission was granted a long-term lease of Navy Island from the Canadian Government. In 1949, Navy Island was declared a Wildlife and Game Preserve, a status that remains today.
Let’s go back to Niagara Street during 1976 and catch up on the 2700 block. At 2702 we find Lea’s Ceramic Shop, owned and operated by Leietta Yoho. At the same address lived Michael Fetcho, Jr. a chemical operator at Hooker Chemical. There were also two vacancies here. At 2709 Mary Petreshin resided. Mary worked as an office clerk at The Carborundum Company. There were vacancies here also.
James Mordeno owned and operated the Zippers Lounge at 2712. Also residing at this address were Edmund J. Synoradzki, who did remodeling and Theodore Nowacki, who was retired. Moving along to 2714 we find Catherine Rydelek, a retired widow of Anthony. Also listed was Donna Tatroe but no information was provided.
At 2715 across the street was Estelle M. Indyk, a production worker at Carborundum and Gregory and Kristine Sliwa who was an office worker at the Nabisco Company.
Bailey Electronics Radio and TV Repairs operated by Alex Bailey was listed at 2718 Niagara Street Also at this address were Robert Butry , A Prudential Agent and his wife Carol. Across the street at 2719 was Thaddeus Madej a U S postal carrier . The O-Takie judo jui jitsu School was listed at 2722 and operated by Roy Graziano.
2725 was the residence of Walter and Leocadia Kozdranski. There the owners and officers of Walter S. Kozdranski Co. Inc. , an excavating and grading company. They also provided dump truck services. The business was located at 1865 3rd Avenue in the Town of Niagara. Stephen Madej also lived at this address and was retired.
Stanley Sobczyk, retired lived at 2732 and across the street at 2733 was the offices of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 463. Eugene McCarthy was the Business Manager.
At 2739 Wayne and Rosalie Vanderhider resided. Wayne worked at Airco Alloys as a lab assistant. William and Caroline Laska lived at 2740. They were both retired. William and Eleanor Case also resided here. He was a photo engraver. At 2743 were Jessie Price and Jeanette but no information was listed. John and Adele Patrickio also resided at this address.
2745 Campus Day Care was listed. He lived with his wife Kathleen who was a teacher at Niagara County Community College. They lived at 2493 Weston Avenue. Stan Osetjowski and Helen also resided at the Day Care building. He worked at the lab at DuPont. Another lab worker – only this one at Hooker Chemical, Joseph Promowicz and wife Florence lived at 2750 Niagara Street.
2756 was occupied by two retired families – John and Josephine Kubik and Mary Zymroz. Victoria Jasek lived at 2762. She was the widow of John and was retired. A David Johnson was also listed here but no information was given. Across the street at 2764 were Julian and Frances Palka. They were both retired. Also at this address was Bernadine Robinson – a housekeeper at the Niagara Falls Memorial Hospital.
Moving along to 2766 in what appears to be a single family home lived Leo and Helen Zymroz. He was a chemical operator at Hooker. At 2776 we find Benjamin Shankovich and Gladys- both retired. Loretta Scalzo lived at 2780 but no information was listed for her.
Across the street was the Sal Amato Body Shop at 2789. Sal lived at 437 20th Street. Chester and Caroline Piscotty lived at 2790.
30th Street intersects here so we will continue later.
