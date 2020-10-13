HIGGS: Moving past South Avenue intersection during 1951

This week let's learn who was "running" the City of Niagara Falls during 1951. It was a city manager-form of government so the mayor was more of a figurehead but did have a voice and a vote as he sat with the city council. The city directory tells me the mayor was William R. Lupton, city councilmen were Augustine Maloney, Charles B. Brown, WIlliam Lupton, Anthony Keller and Fred Vanliew. There was also an "Acting" City Manager Charles W. Collision which tells me the council had not appointed a permanent person to fill this position.
Other important personnel are next: City Judge Hon. Thomas B. Lee; City Court Clerk Louise M. Blackburn; Corporation Counsel Clarence W. Greenwald; City Assessor John J. Maloney, Building Commissioner - Norman Ray, City Clerk -James E. Collins, Comptroller - Eugene T. Creagh, Director of Industrial Affairs - H. Sommers Johnson, Electrician - Adin W. Chase; Health Officer Jerauld A. Campbell; Registrar Dr. Irewin Walker; Deputy Registrar Grace I. Seager. The list goes on: Milkand Food Inspectors- Robert Cvetan, Anthony Fiori, Leonard Lawrence. Marshals - Phillip S. Gullage, Roy P. Foster, City Plumbing Inspector - Charles A. Schul, Purchasing Agent - Edward T. Arnold, Sanitation Director - Daniel R. Cleary, Jr. , Sealer of Weights and Measurers - Theodore J. Paonessa, Supt. of City Market - Jacob J. Hiller, Supt. of Public Service- David Mann, Supt. of Buildings- Peter J. King, Supt of Maintenance - /Bureau of Water- Peter Muisiner, Supt. of Parks - Edward Werner, and Treasurer - Walter J. Bellinger.
Moving along to the Police Departmrnt which was located at 209 Niagara St., Superintendent of Police was Martin T. Considine, Asst. Supt - Patrick J. Carmody, Captain of Detectives - Angus D. McIntyre, Captain of Traffic - John J. Dietz.
Fire Department is next and was located at 365-369 Second St. Chief Engineer James H. O'Neill, 1st Deputy Chief Engineer- Gilbert C. Beck and Battalion Chiefs Harry Crysler, Earl Palmatier, Tobert W. Calladine, Harry M. Crowe. Enough till next week with Boards and Commissions.
Now we find out who occupied 1812-14 Main Street Apartments: #1 Mrs. Margaret Howe, widow of Harry, #2 Robert C. Matott - retired city clerk, #3 George Given and wife Ethel , #4 Paulline Connally, bookkeeper, #5 Jacob Slaugenhoupt, asst foreman at Carbodundum and wife Emma. #6 Mrs. Betty Ryckman, clerk at The Bellevue Dress Shop, #7 Mrs. Violet Chapman, widow of Edward, #8 Mrs. Josephine Barrett, widow of John.
South Avenue Intersects so we will cross Main Street to the "odd numbered" side. And you guessed it - the first stop of 1811 the home of Edward M. Flynn Shoes. Edward and wife Ann lived at 800 Maple Ave. Next at 1809 was The Bellevue Shop featuring upscale women's clothes. I actually bought a dress at this store for an important time in my life. Clarence E. Levitt was president and M. Tiney Mack was secretary treasurer. Clarence and Muriel lived at 4610 Meadowbrook Road.
There were commercial business and apartments at 1807 -11 in the Flynn Building. James Oliver had an Insurance business here and he and wife Florence lived at 1312 Cleveland Ave. Another Insurance had its roots here. I knew Mr. Lawrence Fell, who had his Insurance business here in his early years. I was part of another office which eventually took over his business. He lived at 1334 Niagara Ave. And another dentist, Fred Quarantillo had his business here also. He lived at 1323 LaSalle Ave.
Moving along Main Street to 1810-05 we find the well known women's Wellesley Dress Shop, Inc. Harold Kirtz was the president of the business at the time but we all remember it as operated by Don King for many years. That was later, as he was a student at this time. His mother, Polly King, was a well-known artist for many years in Niagara Falls and she lived at 670 Orchard Parkway with husband Marvin and son Don. Marvin was an attorney with offices at 302 Niagara St. I need to sit with Don some day and learn all about this family business.
I think it is time to move to the"next time."
