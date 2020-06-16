HIGGS: More on Niagara Street and the Biddle Staircase

Let’s start with a short history of the Biddle Staircase mentioned in a previous column as the only means to the bottom of the Niagara Gorge in the 1800s. Credit for this information is due to Douglas Farley, director Erie Canal Discover Center, 24 Church St. Lockport.
“In 1827, Nicholas Biddle, president of the Second Bank of the United States, and arch-nemesis of President Andrew Jackson, underwrote the construction of a staircase from the top of Goat Island to the base of the Niagara Gorge. This tower would perpetuate his name for nearly a century and became known as the Biddle Stairs. Biddle visited the Falls at the request of Augustus Porter, who along with his brother, General Peter Porter, owned most of the land around the Falls, including Goat Island. When Biddle, one our nation’s top financiers, visited the Falls, he was greeted by General Porter, who had just concluded an appointment as Secretary of War under defeated president, John Quincy Adams.
Biddle remarked that a wooden staircase was visible on the Canadian side of the Falls, but lamented the lack of a similar access to the base of the U.S. Falls. Porter explained that the only reason the New York side of the Falls lacked a staircase was due to the cost. Biddle inquired and was informed by Porter that it would cost $200 to construct. Porter graciously accepted Biddle’s offer to correct this shortcoming by paying for the full cost of construction. The resulting staircase was an 80-foot tall wooden enclosed structure that contained a metal staircase. These stairs provided the first access point for visitors to descend into the gorge in order to provide a spectacular view from below.
The Biddle Stairs contained small viewing portals to allow visitors a glimpse of the Falls and the Niagara Gorge from differing heights as they made their way through the staircase. The Biddle Stairs remained in operation for 98 years, before finally being demolished in 1927. The building of the Cave of the Wind elevator in 1925 spelled the end to Nicholas Biddle’s nearly century old namesake to the Falls.
Let’s go back to the 1900 block of Niagara Street as somehow I missed some numbers that got out of order and we will find lots of variety in this block as it was a small business section on the Niagara Falls east side. We left off last week at 1903 at the Pizza Oven. On to 1904 where we find Joann Pasek, retired widow of John. No one else is listed and at 1905, only a five family apartment building is shown. There were two vacant apartments and Gary Riggi , Kenneth Dier and Mary Barto occupied the remaining space. No further information was listed for them however.
We cross Niagara Street to 1906 where the Club Continental Restaurant operated by Richard Nieks was located. Other occupants at this location included Antonia Wojick, widow of John, and Freda Pryczak owner of Freda’s Beauty Shop located next door at 1908. John Stacy and wife Loretta Lived at 1907. He was retired. Other tenants over the beauty shop included Micheala Sicurella, widow of Anthony and Donna Quinlan. No further information about her.
Jambar Liljam’s Barber Shop was at 1910 and Jean and Cathy Morrison occupied 1912. Jean worked as a sales clerk at the Hens & Kelly Store at the Summit Mall and perhaps Cathy was her daughter and a student. Across the street at 1915 were Mrs. Gala Alvarez – widow of Anselmo and Anthony and Florence Tedesco, both retired. Ella Guett who worked at Muscarella’s Cleaners lived further along at 1919. There were two branches of this business; one on Pine Avenue and one on Buffalo Avenue. Also at 1919 were Ronald S. Lindsay and his wife Betty. He was a driver at Airco Alloys. John N. Leone resided at 1925 but no further information was available. This was a three family residence and Robert Howard and wife Delores lived here also. Robert worked at Rainbow Security. John and Martha Myrtle also at 1925.
Let’s cross the street to the even numbered side at 1920 to meet Stanley and Josephina Palinode, both retired and next door at 1922, Joy Fortini, widow of John. At 1924 were John and Lillian Koziel. John was a machine operator at G.A. Co. I am not sure who or what G.A. represents but my guess is General Abrasive Company. At 1926 Niagara Street we find Bogdan and Barbara Aleksiejuk. Bogdan was a Foreman at Rebco Steel. Next at 1928 was John Broda, a U. S. Postal mailman.
1927 was a four-family unit and showed us information Thelma John, Barbara Drake, F. Hendrix and one vacancy. No information on the three who lived there. 1929 was a three family unit with one vacancy and Robert Wackett and M. Reichelderfer who provided no information. The same for 1931 – a three family with tenants William Wagner and wife Julia. He worked at Frontier Bronze as a smelter. Also Mrs. Frances Dietz lived there but no further information was listed for her.
Residing at 1935 were Anthony R. and wife Marie Trunzo. Anthony worked at the City of Niagara Falls DPW Dept. Their neighbors were Michael Niedham who worked at Great Lakes Carbon and George J. Marra, a teacher and wife Mary Lou, a typist at P. G. Sport Service, Inc. At 1939 was a two family residence, one occupied by Carmen Marra and his wife Mary. Carmen was a crew leader with the Niagara Falls Department of Public Works . D.V. Karbowski, a lab worker at Carborundum and his wife Joanne lived in the other unit. Joseph Marra, the secretary – treasurer of P.G. Sports with his wife Rose, who we met previously as she worked at the Niagara Street Community Center. Also at this address were David and Nancy Naworyta, but no further information was available on them. The Golden Pheasant Restaurant owned by Sigismund and Veronica Kapelka was at 1949 Niagara Street. Nothing was listed between them and 1965 which was occupied by John DePhillips and wife Esther who were both retired. The Lincoln Hotel was next at 1965 with Robert Lucas shown as the owner-operator.
