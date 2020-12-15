HIGGS: More on Main Street's even numbers

At 820 Main St., you could find James R. Lindsay and wife Frances. James was a member of the Niagara Falls Police Department. Next was Harry L. Smith who resided at 814 but no information was available for him. Crowley's Filling Station was at 802 and was owned and operated by John D. Crowley.
Next was O'Reilly Realty and Insurance Corp. The could provide you service for Real Estate sales, rentals, appraisals, property management , mortgages and loans. They also sold Insurance for fire windstorm automobile, bonds, Accident and Health and General Liability. Specialized Associates provided prompt, efficient, courteous service and assistance with Mortgages-F.H.A., G.I. and Conventional Loans. They were Merton Whitaker, Connor Marrinan, Jack Carlisle and John F. McNulty who was the company president.
Next we visit Niagara Falls City Hall at 745-775 Main and the occupants of its "Rooms". Rooms 10-14 - Bureau of Parks & Recreation. Room 15 - Bureau of Weights and Measures. Room 17 - City Court. Room 22 - County Clerk, Auto License Bureau. Rooms 22-28 - City Department of Water. Room 35 - Superintendent of Buildings. Rooms 106-109 - City Treasurer. Room 114 - City Clerk. Rooms 116-117 - City Council Chambers. Room 125 - City Comptroller. Room 130 - City Manager, City Purchasing Agent. Room 202-203 - County Probation Officer. Room 206 - City Assessor. Room 213 - County Sheriff. Room 228 - Niagara County Court & State Supreme Court. Room 230 - County Judges Chambers. Room 241 - Corporation Counsel & Law Library. Room 242 - Mayor's Office/ Room 302 - City Planning Board. Room 303 - City Bureau of Engineering and City Traffic Engineer Room 317 - Building Commissioner, City Plumbing Inspector, City Electrical Inspector. Room 322 - Bureau of Health (Division of Public Nursing). Room 347 - City Bureau of Health (Clinic and Lab) Room 348 - Bureau of Health -Registrar of Vital Statistics.
At 760 Main were separate offices providing various service. Russell Leone was a lawyer and he and wife Virginia resided at 538 Portage Road. Vincent Leone was a physician and surgeon and he and Loretta lived at the Stratford Arms Apartments. John Palumbo sold "Real Estate Nothing Else," This was featured on the classified advertising section of the City Directory for 1951 and I thought it was clever as everyone else at this location were involved in many services. Samuel J. Mooradian was a public accountant and he and wife Barbara resided at 1855 Willow Ave. Last but not least we find Salvatore Chiappone, a dentist who resided at 542 Portage Road with wife Anita.
Another dentist, Owen P. Gillick occupied 756 Main as a residence as well as his dental practice. At 750 was the Gridley Funeral Home, owned and operated by Carrie Gridley, who was president/treasurer along with Marie A. Williams, secretary and Russell Williams, the licensed manager.
At 742 Main Street were four tenants - Stephen T. Manong, a physician was on the first floor and Muriel Fraser, a pharmacist at Memorial Hospital, occupied an apartment on the upper level along with Mrs. Ida Mahood (no further information on her) and Earle and Emily Pritchard. Earle was listed as a draftsman.
730 Main had several residents - John and Alice Carroll - John was a salesman, Geraldine M. Blinco - she was a clerk at Power City Trust, Hovey & Kushner, Attorneys , Vincent Frampton, a chemical Engineer at E.I. duPont and wife Edna, Agnes Brown, a clerk but no further information and Morley Bernstein, a physician specializing in Orthopedic, Bone and Joint surgery. He and wife Margaret resided at 615 Buffalo Avenue.
At 718 Main & Pine was the Wolf Tire Service, Inc. with Alton H. Wolfe, president specializing in Tires, Vulcanizing, Recapping, Brake Service, Gasoline and Oils, and Firestone auto parts. Alton and wife Olive resided at 724 4th St.
Pine Avenue Intersects here so I will close for this week, but before I go I want to pass along some great news about Main Street covered by the Niagara Gazette. Recently the New York State Board for Historic Preservation has recommended adding 16 varied properties to the State and National Registers of Historic Places including the Main Street Historic District in Niagara Falls.
This district is located in the North End of the city. The 33-acre area contains more than 50 commercial and religious and educational buildings that reflect community development from 1855 to 1974. The period covers the growth of the railroad and industry, followed by the advent of automobile culture and reflects mid-century main street improvement efforts by the community ."Securing this recognition will help protect and preserve such places so this history can be carried safe and intact into the future. These listings can assist owners in revitalizing properties making them eligible for various public preservation programs and services, such as matching state grants and state and federal historic rehabilitation tax credits.
I knew some day we would be found worthy of these words.
Contact Norma Higgs at niahigg@aol.com.
