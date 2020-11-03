HIGGS: More on early Niagara Falls and Main Street

The 1951 city directory tells us that the City of Niagara Falls had excellent transportation facilities at this time. Nine railroad lines, air connections to all parts of the U.S. and bus and truck transportation to every part of the U.S. and Canada.
It is accessible also by water to Lake Erie, the Erie and Welland canals, the Great Lakes, and the St. Lawrence River. About 70 percent of the population of the U.S. and 75 percent of the population of Canada are within a radius of 500 miles of Niagara Falls.
So let’s go to Main Street and Linwood Avenue and start at the 1500 block of odd numbers where we will find 1531 occupied for storage for Nimelman’s Baby Store. Next door was a confectionery store owned and operated by Robert Meyers and Pierce Longberger. Robert and wife Clara lived in the Town of Lewiston. No information on Pierce.
Antonio Mendes lived at 1529 and worked as a porter at Cayuga Restaurant. At 501 Cayuga Drive. Another resident, Lemoine Barnhart and wife Thelma are listed here but no further information is available. Norman Mulholland is also listed but no information available.
1527 Main was the office location of Coulis Sheet Metal Works and Beatrice Heap, a physiotherapist had her office at 1531 and resided at 2118 Main St. Cornell & Daggett Funeral Home was located at 1517 Main St. Clark Daggett was president and John Daggett was secretary-treasurer. Clark and wife Esther lived at 2925 Lewiston Road and John and Mary lived on Lewiston Road. They also owned a furniture store at 933-35 Niagara Ave.
The Epiphany Church was and is still listed at 1513 Main which is at the corner of Main and Lockport Street. The Rev. David Weeks was pastor at this time and he lived at 646 Orchard Parkway .
1503 was the office of Louis Kay, a dentist and William Zak also a dentist. Louis and Martha lived at 110 Woodlawn Ave. and William and Arlene Zak lived in Buffalo. The Household Finance Corp. a popular loan company at the time was next at 1501, and J. J. Luibl was the Manager. He lived in Buffalo. Next door at 1437 was the Niagara Diner operated by James Caccamise for many years. James and Lillian lived at 631 Chilton Ave. This area is now occupied by the Niagara Falls Public Library just to bring you up to date.
Crossing Willow Avenue brings us to 1435 Main St., home to George M. Harris and wife Mary. one of them was employed at as clerk at Hooker Chemical. At this same address -upper level lived Mrs. D. Parthenia, a factory worker at Moore Business Forms. Also at this location was the Gold Tone Studio, Inc. Photographer Louis J. Angelo, was also the manager of Varden Studios, specializing in bridal parties, glamour poses, children, and other groups. At 1431 lived Gordon Chambers and Elga, his wife. He was a glass blower at DuPont. 1429 was home to the Main Electric and Plumbing Supply Company. Charles Desowitz was in charge here and resided at 1301 Roselle Avenue with his wife Bertha. This company offered Norge Appliances, lighting fixtures and did remodeling work.
Next at 1425 was James S. McDonald, a barber. He and wife Olive lived at 738 Spruce Ave. At 1423 we found a tailor shop operated by Joe Fussillo. He resided at 341 Ashland Avenue with wife Mary. Mrs. Lilliam Taif, a cleaner, resided at 1419.This led to the Oppenheim Block and the Max M. Oppenheim Realty Co. at 1415-17. Max resided at 695 Chilton Avenue. He also handled insurance and mortgages.
This ends the uneven numbered occupants of this part of Main Street. Next time we shall cross the Street and see who occupied the even side. I hope you are noting the wide variety of businesses occupying Main Street during these years. Something for everyone it seems. Stay tuned.
