HIGGS: More early English 'tourists' and a visit to the bottom

Last week we highlighted Peter Kalm ‘s written account of his “visit” and his observations of the Falls 72 years after Father Hennepin.
His general description corresponds with the Jesuit’s account though at that time there was no third Fall. It appears from Kalm’s account that Goat Island was first reached about 1739.
Moving along to 1765 we hear from Major Robert Rogers who wrote “a concise account of North America: containing a description of the several British colonies on that continent. His only available comments regarding the Falls gives information concerning the location, sound and vapor of the Falls, and the destruction of animal life in them.
Ralph Izard wrote an account of a journey to Niagara, Montreal and Quebec in 1765 and quoted an interesting account by a prominent South Carolinian, published anonymously many years later by his granddaughter. The account given is the second one thus far of a trip to the bottom of the Falls. It seems that even at this early date there was an Indian ladder for this purpose.
A few more comments from Izard follow; Rode to Fort Schlosser, about 15 miles from Niagara, which is situated on Niagara River, about two miles above the famous Falls. He describes a Mr. Pfister, a German half-pay lieutenant of the Royal Americans who lived at Fort Schlosser. It appears this gentleman had an exclusive contract with General Gage, commander-in-chief, to carry all stores, bateaux etc. bel onging to the army, in wagons over land, about seven miles , due to the rapids both above and below the Falls. It was absolutely necessary that everything going towards Lake Erie, to be carried this distance by land. Every bateau, besides those belonging to the army paid him ten pounds, New York currency, and sometimes more according to the size.
Ralph Izard appears to have also had the urge to “go to the bottom” and crossed the river from Niagara Fort and rode to the Falls, which appeared much higher and more beautiful than from the opposite side. “ Unfortunately some accident happening to the horse of the man in charge of the rope lost his way; so we were disappointed a second time of the pleasure of seeing the Falls from the bottom.” However, they examined the banks for at least a few hours looking for a place to “go down”. One in the party after a few attempts fixed a pole to the branch of a tree that hung over the rocks and this means let him down to the bottom. He actually found some notched logs by which the whole company went down easily to where he was. They scrambled down holding stumps and roots and tufts of grass to the bottom. He writes: Our labor was in a great measure compensated by a sight of the Falls, which appear much higher and much more beautiful; than from above. Apparently they were so overcome by the sight they forgot to mark the place where they came down, so they wandered for three hours and scrambled over many dangerous places before they found the way back. Recalling the story of packs of wolves, they felt it was time to go.
“Upon the whole, our jaunt was difficult and dangerous, and although a sight of the Falls from below affords great pleasure, yet it is not adequate to the trouble and hazard necessary to obtaining it.” Before leaving this group I must include their estimate of the height of the fall. “From the best accounts I could get using a rock near the top, “they are about one hundred and forty feet perpendicular. They are extremely grand and are well worth seeing.”
