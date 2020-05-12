HIGGS: More about the Great Gorge Railroad and Niagara Street

Last week I wrote about the Great Gorge Railroad and this week we will learn the history of its beginning. The gorge has been a popular scene for sightseers ever since Niagara welcomed its first tourists. The Niagara Gorge Railroad was the dream of Civil War veteran Captain John M. Brinker, a citizen of Buffalo. It was his idea to build an electric railroad through the Niagara Gorge. His proposal was met with skepticism but he persevered even when he learned it was not an original idea. The Niagara Falls and Whirlpool Company made a half-hearted attempt to construct a railroad within the Niagara Gorge but legal obstacles prevented the execution of the plan and the company went bankrupt soon after.
His plan was to connect the city of Niagara Falls with the city of Lewiston through the gorge. He hoped riding along the gorge on an electric train would be a novelty that would draw large crowds. So he formed the Niagara Falls and Lewiston Railroad Company which was later changed to the Niagara Gorge Railway Company. Work was commenced on the line in early 1895. As you can imagine this was a tremendous feat to build. The first step was to excavate through rock to offset the gradual descent from the city of Niagara Falls into the gorge. Rock excavation was necessary at many points along the route in order to lay the tracks at or near the foot of the cliffs along the river. The line traveled along the river and passed the Whirlpool and the Devil’s Hole to Lewiston where it again returned to the top of the gorge. It opened later that year and became an instant marvel of engineering and an attraction rivaling that of the Falls itself.
The railroad provided a remarkable view of the mighty Niagara River including the raging Whirlpool Rapids and the majestic Niagara Falls. During the summer months, open-sided trolley cars were used with seats situated along the width of the trolley. Popularity created the necessity for a second track the next year. This allowed the company to operate cars in both directions at the same time with greater frequency and revenue.
A similar double track line connecting Chippawa to Queenston was built on the Canadian side on the top of the gorge. This actually opened in 1893, two years before the American gorge railroad. Both of these lines continued to be popular attractions and in 1902 they were purchased by the International Railway Company and combined into the “Great Gorge Route”. Five years later, this line was running trolley cars through the gorge in 15-minute intervals, from seven in the morning to midnight, seven days a week.
On Sept. 6, 1901, U.S. President William McKinley, his wife and other invitees rode on the Great Gorge Route from Lewiston to Niagara Falls. Hours later McKinley was assassinated at the Pan Am Exhibition in Buffalo.
The line closed during March and April because of the spring thaw, which was when most rock falls occurred. The erosion of walls of the Niagara Gorge became the biggest enemy of the railroad. Several mishaps occurred during the 40-year lifespan and were not without casualties. During 1907, an avalanche of ice just north of the Whirlpool Bridge killed a conductor and eight passengers. In 1915, a trolley carrying a Sunday School group from Toronto left the rails, killing 13 people. In 1917, a trolley derailed and plunged into the Niagara River killing 12 and in 1930, a small rock slide crashed down on the rail bed carrying it and a number of power poles into the river.
These incidents continued to eat into the profits and in 1932 the Canadian portion was terminated. The American side continued until 1935, when five thousand tons of rock fell approximately north of the Whirlpool Bridge and buried more than 200 feet of track and rail bed, forcing the Great Gorge Route to close for business. According to its website, today it continues to take locals and visitors alike along the nature trail of the American shore line. This short but stunning rail-trail offers unparalleled access and views of one of North America’s greatest and most famous wonders. You can access more information on this trail online. Most of this came from Wikipedia.
Now to Niagara Street … Eighteenth Street Intersects
Casimer and Sophie Borkowski lived at 1801 Niagara. Casimer worked in the laboratory department at Arco Systems. Across the street at 1802 Michael and Esther Paonessa lived and Esther also operated Esther’s Beauty Salon. Michael was a salesman at Sears.
Back across the street at 1805 was Kiodo’s Orthopedic Shoe Store. William Kiodo who resided in Lewiston owned and operated this business. Upstairs were four apartments occupied by Linda Bishop, Pat O’Riley, Rose Fiore and one was vacant. There was no information regarding these tenants.
Back across the street again at 1806 we find Domonick Scaletta who worked as a clerk at B.A. Co. in Wheatfield. In the second floor apartment, was Martha Schifano, widow of Salvatore. At 1810 was Barbara Tickett. No other information was available.
Across the street was The Bridal Vale Shop at 1807 Niagara Street which was owned and operated by Mrs. Gladys Universal, widow of Michael. Martine and Rosemary L. Butters lived next door at 1811 and then came Frank and Gertrude Wadowka at 1813 a two-family residence. Frank worked at Dobbie Foundary & Machine Company. Hilton A. Irish and wife Darlene lived here also. He was a driver at Union Carbide.
Will continue this block next time. I am out of words..
