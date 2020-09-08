Since I grew up in the North End on 18th Street when it was a thriving community all the way from Hyde Park Boulevard to Main Street, I decided to write about this topic, concentrating on Main Street during 1951. But first a little local information about Niagara Falls during this time.
Let's start with the basic statistics in 1950. The city form of government was the city manager, mayor and city council. Mayor was William R. Lupton with Augustine B. Maloney, Charles B. Brown, Jr. Anthony Keller and Fred W. Vanliew. The mayor also served on the City Council.
The population was 90,875 according to the 1950 U.S. Census. The area included 15.88 square miles consisting of 514.52 acres of city owned parks, and three state-owned parks containing 578.5 acres which were parallel to the Niagara River and rapids.
Other simple facts included assessed valuations of $170,837.522 with a $50.04 per $1,000 tax rate for City, School, State and County. City Bonded Debt was $8,095,295 which included general city $767,295 ,school: $3,650,000 and and $3,678,000 water all covered by a sinking fund.
There were two banks with three branches, 33,192 telephones in service, 43 churches representing 20 denominations. Building and construction permits in 1940 totaled $2,309,048; in 1944, $872,591 and $8,607,222 in 1948 and in 1950 the total was $10,387,046.
Jobs were plentiful due to the large number of Industrial industries located here with electro-chemical and electro-metallurgical industries predominate. These 82 manufacturing establishments employed 33,387,046 men and women.
There was one newspaper, six large hotels with more than 2,000 rooms and several smaller hotels and other tourist accommodations. Nine railroads one municipal airport, 8 motion picture theaters with seating capacity of 9,766, 19 auditoriums and meeting halls seating 16,078 and 2 golf courses. Two hospitals with total of 446 beds and 76 bassinettes were within city limits. Four public libraries including branches with 120,000 volumes made getting your favorite books easy.
Enough of statistics - we can add some more in later columns. " Let's Get to Main Street". We start at Ontario Avenue where we would find City Police Station #2 at 2204 Main. Some of us will recall it being the building with the two restrooms open to the public and it was situated at the top of the incline to Whirlpool Street. The restrooms were on a lower level On the east side of Main Street North Avenue begins, Bath Avenue ends, Depot Avenue begins and Bellevue Avenue ends.
Building and occupants in the following shops were located on east side of lower Main Street, starting at Ontario Avenue. Hint - The Wrobel Towers occupy this entire area now with its parking lot adjacent to Main Street .
At 2130-32 was a small building occupied as a hat store. Owned and operated by Nick Dilar & Sons who manufactured hats and offered hat cleaning as well. I knew these two who were professional but friendly. Two tenants occupied the second floor - John and Cline Walton who repaired radios.
Next was 2128 - Jackson's Grill and Restaurant owned and operated by John DeDario and next door at 2126 1/2 was the North End Billiard Parlor run by Amin Aswad. At 2126 was John Koelle's Barber Shop, followed by Johnson's Sporting Goods and Cigars at 2124 Main. Paul F. Johnson owned this business. The Silberberg Block came next at 2118-22 with many occupants including the famous men's wear store Silberberg's , Inc. My grandfather owned one of their winter coats which was fabulous and passed on to me- However he was very slim so it never fit me but now rests in the closet at at the Tatler House for safe keeping. Silberberg Realty Corp and Silmont Realty Corp.were also at this address. Fifteen separate tenants occupied the rest of the Silberberg "rooms" as follows: At rooms 1,2,3 were Pettit and Pettit Chiropractors and next at room 4-5 was Beatrice Heap, a physiotherapist . Rooms 6 and 7 were used for storage by Silberberg's. Room 8 was occupied by Fred Rohleder Insurance and Mabel Forker. Next was the E.H. Taggart Insurance Agency in rooms 10 and 11. Cataract Printing Service was in room 12 and room 13 was occupied by Kingdom Hall Jehovah's Witnesses and the Independent Order of Foresters Niagara Lodge 1152. Also here was the Scandinavian Fraternity of American Art Group of Niagara Falls and finally at room 15 was Model Engine Works. During later years I was an employee of the former E. H. Taggart Agency when they were situated where the Abate School now sits and purchased by William Mayne Insurance Agency.
Next time we go across Main Street to see what we can find over there. Stay tuned.
