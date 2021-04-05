HIGGS: Letter from Hector St. John de Cre'vecouerr, 1785

Another letter of graphic description of the cataract as it appeared in its primeval grandeur, undistrurbed by the hand of man and describes the first descent on the American side and a detailed description of the descent on the Canadian side. Hector St. John de Cre'vecouer and his companions appear to have been the first persons to penetrate behind the Horseshoe Falls.
"I must mention the perilous and dangerous descent we made on the American side. We had provided a strong rope which we attached to the trunk of a large tree about 40 or 50 yards from the edge of the little American Fall. The rocks are near perpendicular, from the fissures of which grew a number of shrubs and plants, which served to fix our feet upon while we held firm by our hands on the rope. In this manner we descended nearly 150 feet, not without having experienced the greatest bodily fatigue, but also some fearful apprehensions."
Their next adventure was to cross the River to the opposite shore to see the cataract in the best situation. Apparently a Mr. Jones offered them one of the Military Batteaux with six soldiers to put them and their horses over the River which is about 3 miles wide at the chosen spot. The waters here are very deep, which conceals in some measure the rapidity of the current, which is so great that they were obliged to pole up the River close to shore for nearly two miles.
"Our men then took to their oars and with incredible labor arrived at the other side and landed in Chippeway Creek. This passage is extremely awful, for many accidents have happened from the breaking of an oar and the current running at the rate of six miles an hour. it requires great exertion to prevent being hurried along with it. This is the reason they ascend the River so high for Chippeway Creek is even lower down than Fort Slausser. The terror is increased by a full view of the rapids I have described, and the spray and cloud within two or three miles. "
"The view of the cataract from the Eastern Shore seems only preparative for that on the west side, where we now stood. We were within 30 or 40 yards of the great Fall, the waters of which force themselves over these great rocks, and occasion two small falls, the waters of which washed our feet." We followed the conductor upon the bank of ledge of rocks for a short mile and arrived at a break in the rock which serves as the only admittance or path to descend to the River."
"This we pursued for some distance down a very steep bank, and were obliged to hold by the roots of trees and shrubs that surround us. We came to a large tree whcih stands alone and upon the bark of which were carved a number of names of different persons who had been here. Being fatigued we rested here some little time and amused ourselves by adding our names to the number. Continuing our journey, we came to a large rock, the sides of which are perpendicular and near 30 feet high."
"We were obliged to make use of an Indian ladder which is simply two straight trees in which, with their tomahawks or hatchets they cut notches at 12 or 15 inches from each other. In these notches you put your feet and were able to get to the bottom. We were now nearly a mile and a half from the foot of the cataract, and the whole way back was strewed with broken pieces of stone and owing to the great declivity to the River we were in fear of falling in, as the stones sometimes gave away. The only way of saving ourselves was laying down. The pending rocks above us added much to the horrors of our situation . We encouraged each other with the idea that others had done this before us ."
"We at last came to the two small falls which I have mentioned before and being excessively fatigued and warm we sat down to refresh ourselves and prepare for advancing. Here we undressed and in our boots and trowzers, began the most hazardous expedition I was ever engaged in."
To be continued ...
