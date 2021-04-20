HIGGS: Journal of Captain Enys, 1787

Captain Enys' visit to Niagara area was in 1787 and the original manuscript is in the Dominion archives in Ottawa. The journey began July 18, 1787 from Fort Slosser which we now know was almost 2 miles on a perfectly straight and good road. Unfortunately the groups missed dinner but were able to get a mutton chop which they ate "on the run.” They took Mr. Hamilton of the 53rd Regiment for their guide as he was the Fort Slosser commander and knew his way.
Passing through some fields and a small wood they arrived at the river side at an old saw mill, about a quarter mile from the brink of the fall. He admits here the view alone is worth going many miles to see. Captain Enys words follow:
"I already find my pen, or at least my ideas, inadequate to give any account of what is now before me, as it is not only the water which is beautiful but the island also is covered with noble trees down quite to the edge of the water; to this we must add the many small islands which have been severed from time to time from the larger one by the force of the current and which still partake of their parent's verdure and beauty." He continues:
"It was with difficulty we could prevail on ourselves to leave the place, even tho' we knew we were to go to parts infinitely more beautiful. We passed again another wood and stopped a few yards below the Fall. Here I for one sat down for some time in silent admiration and astonishment, at a sight which I am fully persuaded no pen can even convey across the sea."
"As the water during its fall from different parts meeting the rays of the sun in different directions takes on an infinite number of different colors and shades; to this we must add the numberless beautiful breaks in the water; the delightful verdure which covers the islands and shores; the beauty before it ever reaches the brink of the precipice, the astonishing column of spray which rises from the great Fall; the thundering noise which the whole makes by its fall on the heap of stones below, from whence it runs, no longer like water but absolutely in such a state of foam as to appear like a perfect river of milk, for about 100 or 150 yards, after which it resumes its natural state again, although it is still carried away by means of a strong rapid."
That is some description.
Here, some in their party wished to go down to the bottom and his description matches somewhat that of Hector St. John's, "... and with great difficulty when we got down about one-third of the way and Captain Enys saw the path for him to continue he gave it up .He noted that those who followed through on the descent admitted "though they were well pleased with what they had done now that it was over, they would by no means attempt it again until ropes or something more secure were placed in the most dangerous parts, as in some of the steepest parts they were obliged to let themselves down by means of a twisted stick which was tied to an old stump above. They noted the stick had been in use for three years. Their guide noted doubts about their ability to re-ascend, however they all got up safe with no other loss than the feet of their stockings, which were perfectly worn out."
After they returned more than a mile, on looking back they could see the spray of the Fall rising to an immense height above the surrounding woods. They went a little further to the house of Mr. Philip Stedman and passed an agreeable hour in the company of him and his niece. When they reached the Fort Niagara gate they saw the most beautiful but strange appearance that could be conceived. It was the moon which was now just setting behind the spray of the Falls; it appeared to rise to a very uncomfortable height in likeness of a very dark column, but the thinner part of the spray which admitted light through it gave a luminous appearance which looked more like a pillar of smoke, fringed around with fire.
