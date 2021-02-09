HIGGS: It's all about the height

Paul Dudley wrote an account of the Falls of the river Niagara, taken at Albany, Oct. 10, 1721 from Monsieur Borassaw, a French native of Canada. He served as an informant to Dudley and appeared to have been a French boatman or trader. He was apparently at the Falls several times, among them in May , 1721 when de Longueuil made his measurements of the cataract. His story told below is noteworthy for its critical spirit, and was printed in various places.
"The falls of Niagara are formed by a vast ledge or precipice of solid rock, lying across the whole breadth of the the river, a little before it empties itself into, or forms the Lake Ontario. Borassaw states here, "that in the spring of 1721, the governor of Canada ordered his son, with three other officers to survey Niagara, and take the exact height of the cataract, which they accordingly did with a stone of half a hundred weight and a large cod-line and found it on a perpendicular no more than 26 fathoms. "This differs very much from the account Father Henepin has given to that cataract; for he makes it 100 fathoms and our modern maps from him as I suppose, mark it 600 feet; but I believe Hennepin never measured it, and there is no guessing at such things."
"When I objected Hennepin's account of those falls to M. Borassaw, he replied , that accordingly everybody had depended of it as right, until the late survey. On further discourse, he acknowledged, that below the cataract, for a great way, there were numbers of small ledges or stairs across the river, that lowered it still more, till it came to a level; so that if all the descents be put together, he does not know but that the difference of the water above the falls and the level below, may come up to Father Hennepin; but the strict and proper cataract on a perpendicular is no more than 26 fathoms, or 156 feet, which yet is a prodigious thing, and what the world I suppose cannot parallel, considering the size of the river, being near a quarter of an English mile broad, and very deep water."
"Several other things M. Borassaw set me right in, as to the falls of Niagara. Particularly it has been said, that the cataract makes such a prodigious noise, that people cannot hear each other speak at some miles distances; whereas he affirms, that you may converse together close by it. " Dudley continues, "I have also heard it positively asserted that the shoot of the river, when it comes to the precipice, was with such force, that men and horse might march under the body of the river without being wet; this also he utterly denies, and says the water falls in a manner "right down".
"What he observed farther to me was, that the mist or shower which the falls make, is so extraordinary, as to be seen at five leagues distance, and rise as high as the common clouds. In this " brume" or cloud, when the sun shines, you have always a glorious rainbow. That the river itself, which is there called the river Niagara, is much narrower at the falls than either above or below; and that from below there is no coming nearer the falls by water than about six English miles, the torrent is so rapid, and having such terrible whirlpools."
"He confirms Father Hennepin's and Mr. Kelug's (?) account of the large trouts of those lakes and solemnly affirmed there was one taken lately, that weighed 86 lb. which I am rather inclined to believe, on the general rule, that fish are according to the waters. To confirm which, a very worthy minister affirmed, that he saw a pike taken in a Canada river, and carried on a pole between two men, that measured five feet ten inches in length, and proportionately thick."
We have space for the next contribution — this from Joseph De Bonnecamps. His account of the voyage on the beautiful river made in 1749, under the direction of Monsieur de Celoron by Father Bonnecamps, French Jesuit who accompanied De Celeron's expedition of the summer of 1749. The party passed Niagara Falls on its way to Ohio. The extract given in taken from his journal of the expedition.
"The famous waterfall of Niagara is very nearly equidistant from the two lakes. It is formed by a rock cleft vertically, and is 133 feet, according to my measurement, which I believe to be exact. Its figure is a half-ellipse, divided neat the middle by a little island. The width of the fall is perhaps three-eights of a league. The water falls in foam over the length of the rock and is received in a large basin, over which hangs a continual mist."
