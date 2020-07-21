HIGGS: From Three Sisters Islands to another local treat

A visit to the Three Sisters Islands is always a pleasure. Crossing those connecting bridges, some with a mini falls to view at your left is always a great way to spend a summer afternoon or any time of year for that matter. These islands lie off the south shoreline of Goat Island and are just beyond the Canada/ U.S. border in Niagara Falls. There are actually four islands and originally (1843) they were called Moss Islands because the rock surfaces of the islands were covered in moss.
Before European settlers arrived in North America, Iroquois shamans made sacrifices of food and gifts on the islands and communed with He-No, Mighty Thunderer, the spirit who dwells in the mist-enshrouded cave at the base of the falls. There is a claim that anyone can hear the voices of the spirits if they listen carefully while visiting the Three Sisters Islands. Each island supports a variety of microhabitats and each has its own floristic character.
Wikipedia goes further and tells us they are named after Celinda, Angelina, and Asenath Whitney daughters of General Parkhurst Whitney. His daughters are believed to be the first settlers to have visited these three small islands. General Whitney was one of the most prominent early settlers of our city, as he moved here in 1810 and is best known as the founder and operator of the Cataract House Hotel located near the upper rapids just above the falls. He was an American commander during the War of 1812 and following this war he became a successful businessman.
In the spring of 1816, General Whitney took his three daughters to visit the islands. On this visit, they became the first to visit the third island which was the furthest. This was only possible because there was an ice jam upstream of the Falls. The ice had reduced the dangerous rapids dramatically and ice clogged the water channel. At the time there weren’t any bridges to any of the islands so Whitney and his daughters walked to the third island by crossing on the ice. General Whitney was so proud of his daughter’s feat, that he asked the owners of the islands, Peter and Augustus Porter, to rename them after his three daughters and his infant son. In 1834 the first island closest to Goat Island was still known as Deer Island. The second island became known as Asenath, the third as Angelina and the fourth as Celinda Eliza. The tiny island next to the Third sister was named after Whitney’s son, Solon.
Later the Three Sisters Islands were renamed. I am not sure how or why . However, the first island is called Asenath, the second is called Angeline, the third island is called Celinda Eliza and the fourth known as Little Brother Island is named Solon. All three islands are connected by bridges, allowing pedestrians to walk to all three for grand views of the raging rapids in the Niagara River right before its descent over the Horseshoe Falls. Today, all of these former residents are buried in historical Oakwood Cemetery in Niagara Falls.
Moving along to 1976 on Niagara Street we cross to the 2400 block and are met by Saint Stanislaus Kostka Roman Catholic Church at 2401. The Rev. Thaddeus Glowacki resided at 2437 Niagara St. Across the street at 2402 was Wrotniak Pharmacy, Inc. Robert Naradowski was president and Berthold Benning was secretary-treasurer. He and his wife Joan lived at 1008 Escarpment Drive. Next at 2406 came an old friend of mine, Frank Sciuk who sold real estate and all types of insurance. He and Julia lived at 602 Riverside Drive.
At 2416 was Joseph Platko who was a painter and further along at 2424 Niagara Street was K’s Grill and Restaurant with Chester Krawczyk as owner –operator. An upper apartment was occupied by John Gorecki who was the organist at St. Stan’s Church.
Next at 2432 Niagara St. was the Niagara Dairy Queen once owned and operated by Stephen and Mary Ann Ventry. Mary Ann sent me a little more history which I am including here. She told me they purchased the business from Fred Krizan back in August of 1969. He also owned the Military Road Dairy Queen at 7600 Porter Road along with wife Clara. Mary Ann and husband Stephen named their purchase “Niagara Dairy Queen”. Later their son Michael Palmeri, Sr. took ownership of the business with his wife Colleen and son Michael Palmeri, Jr. The former building was razed last year and now there is a modern new building and business and parking lot. This type of update is a “real star” for Niagara Street and it makes the street look new and modern. The business is now known as “Dairy Queen Grill and Chill” and owner Mike assures everyone it is still the same quality and service they have offered during all those early years. Why not stop in some day.
A little “treat” is now on my mind so “see you next week”
Contact Norma Higgs at niahigg@aol.com.
