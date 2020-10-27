HIGGS: From the 1700 to the 1600 blocks of Main Street

The 1700 block begins with 1704 through 1718 with Jenss Bros., Inc. with Harold Dautch as president and Leo Northmann as general manager of the attached grocery store. Jenss was and is the tallest on the street and included the Jenss Great Scot Market at this time. The Jenss Brothers listed were J. Gordon, deceased with widow Florence living at 936 College Avenue, Frank Jenss residing at 831 Willow Avenue, Frederick and wife Florence 5804 Buffalo Avenue. Other involved were Geraldine at 3761 McKoon Avenue, H. Paul and Jean at 2485 Pierce, and Jean the buyer at 2485 Pierce along with others.
Next came MacAnn's Style Shop featuring women's apparel operated by Herman Zatulone who lived at 1120 Roselle Avenue with wife Shirley. The Moses Building is next and was home to Modern Electric for many years and is now "The Connection" a teen after-school center. Louis Moses operated this business which sold household appliances. Other occupants were Joffre Moses, a dentist, Herbert Moses dealing in vending machines and the Wurlitzer School of Music operated by Gypsy Smith, who resided at 1941 Lockport St.
We come to the 1600 block now and find Brownell Shoe Co. and Apartments at 1638 Main. Edward Steffens was the manager. Apartment occupants were Gordon Potter #1, Howard Milks, a lab worker and wife Louise #2, Enid Wood, widow of Lee and a seamstress at MacAnn's #3 and Amelia Lambros, owner -operator o Amelia's Liquors #4.
Next door at at 1636 was Noah's Ark, Inc. and Auto Supplies. Carl Thompson was manager and lived with wife Irene at 1524 Willow Ave. At 1630 was Western Auto Supply - Raeburn Fisk was manager here and lived with wife Jean at 2746 Woodlawn Ave. At 1632 was the Slipko Food Market owned by George, Joseph and Alex Slipko; obviously a family business. George lived at 1843 Linwood Ave. with wife Mary and son Ted who was a clerk at Slipko's. Joseph and wife Helen resided at 3222 Cleveland Ave. Could not find a home for Alex. Next was Mohican Grocery Stores, Inc. at 1628 with owners George and Olive as operators and lived at 828 Willow Ave. 1624 was a NU Way Market with a branch on 18th St. No further information was given. That is a lot of groceries adjacent to each other.
Nimelman's Baby Land featuring all items for the newly born operated at 1620 Main St. with William Nimelman as owner. He resided with wife Esther at 2610 Niagara Ave. along with Jerry who was the manager. This store carried everything a baby could need and/or want including Lionel toy trains, tricycles, baby and doll carriages and all baby furniture and accessories.
1614 Main St. was Jere's Women's Clothing, owner-operators Richard & Rosalind Cole, 4610 Terrace Drive. 1612 Main Street Imperial Liquor - David & Ida Mason resided at 4010 Cliff St. 1610 The Pub Restaurant Business owner Attelia Caruso 436 College Ave. I knew her as Jewel Caruso, this fun loving, great vocalist and bartender and owner of the Tenderloin Restaurant in later years. 1608 Pat's Auto Center - Patrick DiNieri 356 14th St. 1604 Salvatore DeFranco - Shoe Repair Lots of shoes for sale - eventually they need some work so he must have had a good business. He and wife Kay lived at 1416 Robinson Street. 1602 Anthony DeFranco owner of busy floor covering business . He and wife Mary lived at 3754 McKoon Ave.
