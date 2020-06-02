HIGGS: From Bridal Veil Falls, Cave of the Winds to Pizza Oven

Before I begin this week’s column I need to make two corrections in last week’s column. The column introducing Augustus Porter noted that the house he had built in 1808 was destroyed in the War of 1812 but was rebuilt on the same site in 1819 (not 1919). And, the first election in the new City of Niagara Falls was held April 19, 1892, (not 1982). I apologize for these obvious errors.
I have taken the ride in the elevator to the Cave of the Winds on Goat Island in the Niagara Reservation State Park several times and during this past February I heard the elevator was open to tourists to visit this attraction and since I never went during the winter, I decided to go. Two friends joined me and we were not disappointed. A guide led us and a few tourists from the elevator to the wooden deck area at the base of the Bridal Veil Falls. Only one section of the deck was open during this time of year but it was probably within 7 meters from the Falls. Everything was covered in ice all around us and it was spectacular as we watched the never sleeping falls with the water crashing down right behind us. The visit is timed and our guide came to retrieve our group after the many photo ops were over. I had been here during the late spring and summer weather which is also a worthwhile visit as you can walk up to the hurricane deck and feel the force of the Falls and the wind combined. All of this created the urge to look into the past for historical information, which follows.
A long time ago in 1834, a Niagara Falls native and resident, Joseph W. Ingraham was sitting above the Niagara gorge when he spotted what he thought was a cave behind the Bridal Veil Falls: the smaller waterfall located between Luna Island and Goat Island, beside the American Falls. Later Barry Hill White and George Sims were the first two to walk behind and into the cavern which they named “Aeolus Cave” after the Greek God of the Winds. Ingraham and others decided to change the name to Cave of the Winds.
The Cave of the Winds is best described as a natural cavern within an overhanging ledge, made of Lockport Dolostone rock, at the top portion of the gorge where the waters of the Bridal Veil Falls flow over. It measures 130 feet high, 100 feet wide and 30 feet in depth.
The only access into the gorge in the early years of settlement, was by the use of a ladder or a rope. Since Goat Island was owned by Augustus and Peter Porter at the time, they decided to look into building a staircase and open the area to tourists, charging $1 per person to visit. It was cost prohibitive for them so they looked for a sponsor with monetary assistance. (More on this next week.) Their quest was successful and guided tours began officially in 1841 through Goat Island and descended down the staircase and walking into the cave.
The first accident occurred on Aug. 27 in 1857, when a rock fall happened near the cave. These rocks fell onto a group of tourists at the base of the gorge and George Parsons sustained a fractured skull and hip. Mr. F. Williams sustained a fractured arm and the son of Mr. Joseph Haney sustained a fractured leg. Sixty-three years later during 1920 the second accident occurred on September 6th. Rocks suddenly fell from the ceiling of the cavern and killed three people and injured a number of others, closing the tour. It officially reopened in 1924, bringing tourists to the front of the Bridal Veil instead of behind it by a series of decks and walkways. In 1925, elevators were installed to provide efficient transportation from above and it became a major attraction.
Last week we learned about the massive rock fall in 1954 when nature which had created the attraction thousands of years earlier was also responsible for its destruction through water erosion along the face of the gorge. The engineers determined that the entrance to the cave was too dangerous because the ledge which had blocked the water was at risk of collapsing. In 1955 it was finally agreed to remove the cave and it was destroyed by a controlled dynamite blast.
The guided tour still remains and tourists now travel over a series of new wooden decks dressed in weatherized gear below the Bridal Veil Falls/Luna Falls which are located between the American and Canadian Horseshoe Falls . A trip to the Hurricane Deck is a must to capture the water crashing down right upon you and flowing beneath the deck.
We have space to see who we can find living on the 1900 block of Niagara Street. At 1901 lived Helen Suszcynski and her daughter Jane, who was a student at Niagara University. At 1902 was the Niagara Street Community Action Program. Frank Williams was the Director and Rose Marra the coordinator. Also in this building was the Nineteen Niagara Street Federal Credit Union with Lynn Terrance in charge and Eleanor Pasek, widow of John in the apartment. At 1903 across the street was the Pizza Oven – still in operation today. Gordon and Shirley Hall were the operators and lived behind the shop. I need to find out if they are still there. They have good pizza – the old style. Paul Taczak, retired, also lived at this location.
