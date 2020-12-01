HIGGS: Focusing on the Niagara Beautification Commission

This week I am taking a break from Main Street to make some announcements from one of my favorite organizations — the Niagara Beautification Commission. I have been a member since 1985 — yes that is the correct year, as I was recruited by Mayor Mike O'Laughlin to join while I was an employee of the City of Niagara Falls on a temporary basis. This organization is involved in several projects each year and I want to highlight one of them this week as it involves our local business community.
We have been giving the "Spotlight Award" for more years than I can remember to local businesses who have made an effort to keep a " beautiful front door" which enhances the neighborhood as well. Each good weather month we present a plaque, donated by "Dan The Man" on Pine Avenue, to be highlighted and show off their pride in their community.
The May selection went to Horizon Health Services at 2400 Pine Ave., which involved a complete "renovation" as they secured a New York State Nonprofit Infrastructure Capital Investment Grant administered by the Dormitory Authority to support integrated outpatient behavioral Health Service at its location. The expansion includes a total of 17 treatment offices for use by mental health and substance use disorder counselors, nurse practitioners, prescribers i.e., physicians, recovery coaches and family support coordinators. While the interior was expanded to accommodate its clients, they did not forget about the outside appearance at this busy intersection of Pine Avenue which was updated with an addition which complements the location with a modern appearance.
The June award went to the Pine Avenue Redevelopment Project for the public park at 15th Street and Pine Avenue which had been updated for this year and receives regular maintenance. In "healthier" times it becomes an entertainment center with weekly musical groups and many other public events. They hope to be in the "spotlight" with summer concerts again this year. The entire board attended the award presentation.
During July, NBC honored the Fashion King Apparel and Footwear location — a longtime business on Pine as they left their former location in order to secure more interior space at 2701 Pine, located across from the bowling alley in a much larger display area stacked with many shoes and clothing items to choose from.
Moving into August the search went to 24 Buffalo Ave. and the recently opened Spot Coffee location in the Niagara Falls tourist area across from the entrance to Goat Island. There is a large outdoor area with tables and chairs along a beautiful sidewalk with several large flower boxes and the interior has been completely updated. They remain open year round.
The above is just one of the many projects the Niagara Beautification Commission takes part in each year. You may have heard about the annual Beautify Niagara Clean Up each year during the early spring. (Sadly, not this year, however). And, if you drive along Third Street you will notice the giant planters in front of most of the business locations stocked with a beautiful planting display from NBC.
Who remembers the Rose Garden in Hyde Park which has been abandoned for several years? During this past year it has been completely brought back to life with a brand new covered pavilion and several areas planted with roses again. When the season is upon us again drive through Hyde Park and take a look. During the past - many weddings took place here and we hope to see that again. Pass the word along. NBC was the catalyst in this effort and the City Of Niagara Falls joined in to up date the pavilion walk way.
NBC noticed, along with everyone else, that the John Daly Boulevard landscaping was in need of a complete clean up. The group organized a date and several volunteers, many from other organizations, showed up to completely remove this offending look at a city entry.
One more bragging right - During the decent weather a group called the "Clean Mob" calls for immediate action on a specified area such as Main Street or a vacant lot, etc. A call goes out to the community and a group arrives and are provided with bags and gloves to bring the area under control. A gathering takes place following this effort to celebrate.
NBC board members are always looking for new members and volunteers to Keep Niagara Beautiful! Check out the Facebook page and website online to become involved.
You would be most welcome.
Contact Norma Higgs at niahigg@aol.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.