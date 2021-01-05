HIGGS: Father Louis Hennepin's account of Niagara

During 1678 on the 6th of December, a/k/a St. Nicholas Day, Father Louis Hennepin wrote……”We entered the beautiful river Niagara, which no bark had ever yet entered. Four leagues from Lake Frontenac there is an incredible Cataract or Waterfall, which has no equal. The Niagara River near this place is only the eighth of a league wide, but it is very deep in places, and so rapid above the great fall, that it hurries down all the animals which try to cross it, without a single one being able to withstand its current. They plunge down a height of more than five hundred feet, and its fall is composed of two sheets of water and a cascade, with an island sloping down. In the middle these waters foam and boil in a fearful manner.
“They thunder continually, and when the wind blows in a southerly direction, the noise which they make is heard for from more than fifteen leagues. Four leagues from this cataract or fall, the Niagara River rushes with extraordinary rapidity, especially for two leagues into Lake Frontenac. It is during these two leagues that goods are carried. There is a very fine road, very little wood, and almost all prairies mingled with some oaks and firs, on both banks of the river, which are of a height that inspire fear when you look down.”
This is Hennepin’s first and most trustworthy description of the Falls. It is briefer and far more trustworthy than his later versions. According to Porter, this description is “without parallel” and “stands out as the most impressive, as well as the quaintest, brief mention of Niagara that was ever penned.”
Hennepin further wrote of “A new discovery of a vast country in America, by Father Louis Hennepin; reprinted from the second London issue of 1698 with facsimiles of original title-pages, maps and illustrations, and the addition of introductions, notes, and index.
“After we had row’d above a hundred and forty Leagues upon the Lake Erie, by reason of the many Windings of the Bays and Creeks which we were forc’d to coast, we pass’d by the Great Fall of Niagara and spent half a Day in considering the Wonders of the that prodigious Cascade”.
You can tell he was consumed by this adventure and of what he had discovered. We are fortunate he shared his experience and we continue with more of his comments.
“I could not conceive how it came to pass, that four great Lakes, the least of which is 400 leagues in compass, should empty themselves one into another, and then all centre and discharge themselves at this Great Fall, and yet not drown What is more surprising, the Ground from the Mouth of the Lake Erie, down to the Great Fall, appears almost level and flat. ‘Tis scarce discernible that there is the least Rise or Fall for six Leagues together: The more than ordinary swiftness of the Stream is the only thing that makes it be observ’d. And that which makes it yet the stranger is, that for two Leagues together below the Fall, towards the Lake Ontario, or Frontenac, the Lands are as level as they are above Our it towards the Lake of Erie.
“Our Surprise was still greater, when we observ’d there were no Mountains within two good Leagues of this Cascade; and yet the vast quantity of Water which is discharg’d by these four fresh Seas, stops or centers here, and so falls about six hundred Foot down into a Gulph, which one cannot look upon without Horror. Two other great outlets of Falls of Water, which are on the two sides of a small sloping Island, which is in the midst, fall gently and without noise and so glide away quietly enough; But when this prodigious quantity of Water, of which I speak, comes to fall, there is such a din, and a noise, that is more deafening than the loudest Thunder. “
He continues…”The rebounding of these Waters is so great, that a sort of Cloud arises from the Foam of it, which are seen hanging over this Abyss even at Noon-day, when the Sun is at its height. In the midst of summer, when the Weather is hottest, they arise above the tallest Firrs, and the other great Trees, which grow in the slooping Island which makes the two Falls of Water that I spoke of."
To be continued ...
