HIGGS: Father Louis Hennepin 'in His Own Words'

Let's finish up with Father Louis Hennepin's visit to Niagara Falls way back in 1678. I call him "the first tourist" as he took great pains to be sure people knew about the Falls at Niagara. So we begin where we left off ... with exact descriptions of what he had seen, heard and felt during his visit. And, he wants to share there thoughts with you and me. We left off near the end of his version of the visit to the Horseshoe Falls or cascades as he refers to them.
"And because there is a rising Ground which lies before those two Cascades to the North, the Gulph is much larger there than to the East. Moreover, we must observe, that from the rising ground that lies over against the two last Falls which are on the West of the main Fall, one may go down as far as the bottom of this terrible Gulph. The Author of this Discovery was down there, the more narrowly to observe the Fall of these prodigious Cascades. From hence we could discover a Spot of Ground, which lay under the Fall of Water which is to the East, big enough for four Coaches to drive abreast without getting wet; but because the Ground which is to the East of the sloping Rock where the first Fall empties itself into the Gulph, is very steep and more perpendicular; 'tis very impossible for a Man to get down on that side, into the Place where the four Coaches may go abreast, or to make his way through such a quantity of water that falls towards the Gulph: So that 'tis very probable, that to this dry Place it is that the Rattlesnakes retire, by certain Passages which they find underground."
"From the end then of this island it is, that these two Great Falls of Waters, as also the third but now mention'd , throw themselves, after a most surprising manner, down into a dreadful Gulph, six hundred Foot and more in depth. I have already said that the Waters which discharge themselves at the Cascade to the East, fall, with lesser force; whereas those to the West tumble all at once making two Cascades; one moderate, the other very violent and strong, which at last make a kind of Crochet, or square Figure, falling from South to North, and West to East. After this ,they rejoin the Waters of the other Cascade that falls to the East, and so tumble down altogether, though unequally, into the Gulph, with all of the violence that can be imagined from a Fall of six hundred Foot, which makes the more frightful Cascade in the World."
"After these waters thus discharged themselves into this dreadful Gulph ,they begin to resume their Course, and continue the great River of St. Lawrence for two leagues, as far as the three mountains which are on the East of the River, and the great Rock which is on the west, and lifts itself three Fathoms above the Waters, or thereabouts. The Gulph into which these Waters are discharg'd continues itself two Leagues together, between a Chain of Rocks, flowing with a prodigious Torrent, which is bridled and kept in by the Rocks that lie on each side of the River."
"Into this Gulf it is, that these several Cascades empty themselves, with a violence equal to the height from whence they fall, and the quantity of Waters, which they discharge. Hence arise those deafening Sounds, that dreadful roaring and bellowing of the Waters which drown the loudest Thunder, as also the perpetual Mists that hang over the Gulph, and rise above the tallest Pines that are in the little isle so often mention'd. After a Channel is again made at the bottom of this dreadful Fall by the Chain of Rocks and fill'd by that prodigious quantity of Waters which are continually falling, the River of St. Lawrence resumes its Course. But with that violence, and his Waters beat against the Rocks with so prodigious a force that 'tis impossible to pass even in a Canow of Bark..."
"These Rocks, as also the prodigious Torrent, last for two Leagues; that is from the great Fall, to the three Mountains and great Rock: But then it begins insensibly to abate, and the land to be again almost on a level with the Water; and so it continues as far as the Lake Ontario, or Frontenac. ..
"When one stands near the Falls and looks down into this more dreadful Gulph, one is seized with Horror and the Head turns round, so that one cannot look too long of steadfastly upon it. But this vast Deluge beginning insensibly to abate, and even to fall to nothing about the three Mountains, the Waters of the River St. Lawrence begin to glide more gently along; so that it becomes navigable again, as far as the Lake Frontenac."
So, there you have it, Hennepin's contribution to history and his entry to our quest for the most interesting early writings about the Falls at Niagara. Stay turned for more descriptions from other visitors.
