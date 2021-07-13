HIGGS: Early history of the French and British settlers

Today we will read about the City of Niagara Falls before 1800 when the area became occupied during the French and English colonization. The land was settled by the French explorer Jacques Cartier, who discovered the St. Lawrence River and founded the city of Montreal. Cartier had heard about the the Falls of Niagara but never saw them. In 1608 the French explorer, Samuel de Champlain, published a description of the cataracts although he himself had apparently not seen them himself either. They based their written accounts on the words of the Native Americans they had encountered during their travels.
It was actually the French missionaries who were the first Europeans to see the Falls and to have actual contact with the Iroquois who controlled the Niagara area since the 1650s. I think we all know the story of Father Louis Hennepin who claims to be the first European to actually see the Falls and to have contact with the Iroquois during 1678. Father Hennepin, a Belgian Franciscan was part of the Sieur de la Salle group and gave the first written and visual account of the Falls. LaSalle himself visited the area and became the first European recorded to have walked the portage trail that the Indians used to skirt the Falls. This trail became the main access route to Western New York and the Great Lakes region in these early colonial times'. Following generally the route of the present Portage Road, the trail ran from the landing on the shore above the Falls to a landing on the lower river near the present town of Lewiston.
There was also a later portage trail named Sugar Street which is known today as Hyde Park. The name Sugar Street was due to the high number of bags of sugar unloaded at the upper Niagara River and carried by the earliest settlers to the Lewiston area. It was carried on the shoulders of these settlers and they encountered rough sections which created damage to the bags and the loss of sugar which fell to the ground leaving a narrow white trail — hence the name Sugar Street..
In order to secure their hold on the trail and to secure trade relations with the Iroquois, during 1678 , LaSalle ordered the building of a trading post at the mouth of the Niagara River overlooking Lake Ontario. This site became a strategic site to French interests both in the local area and in the interior of the North American continent. At the time of the death of Louis XIV in 1715, this far flung outpost of the empire — then called Fort Denonville became an important French military installation and also became one of the chain of French defenses stretching from Montreal to Detroit and down the Mississippi to St. Louis and New Orleans.
Under Louis XV , a large stone fortress was erected in 1725-26. Other than the small chapel inside, the French Castle, as the building is known today, bears no evidence of the ornamental classicism that architecture historians associated with the Rococo style in eighteenth-century France. Rather, the fort , which the French planned to serve as a trading post as well as a military outpost, more closely resembles the domestic architecture of the rural French countryside.
Known today as Fort Niagara, which British and American owners expanded and modified in later years , is listed as a National Historic Landmark, and is maintained by the New York State office of Parks , Recreation and Historic Preservation as one of its Premier Historic Sites. It is the only remaining architectural evidence of French dominations of the Niagara frontier.
As all good things must come to an end and the French influence came to an end in the mid-18th century when the British emerged as victorious from the Seven Years War; (also known as the French and Indian War).1756-1763. Fort Niagara fell to the English in 1759. It was during the British occupation of the area that the first permanent European settlers arrived on the Niagara frontier. The earliest name recorded is that of John Steadman. With his two brothers, he received permission from the Iroquois to take up residence near the Falls in the early 1760s. Steadman's position on the frontier was one of great importance as we learned from earlier studies. The British appointed him superintendent of the seven-mile portage trail.
Next time we will learn about Niagara Falls during 1800-1850 and Augustus Porter's Village of Manchester and the beginning of tourism, Industry and International Commerce. Stay tuned.
