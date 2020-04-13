HIGGS: Continuing the 1976 journey down Niagara Street

This week I am going to refer to an amazing historical era of an “ethnic neighborhood that became united in diversity.” My neighbor in the next block, H. William Feder, Ph.D. has published a book which actually became his dissertation which he refers to as “a partial fulfillment of the requirements for the degree of Doctor of Philosophy.” This was submitted to the faculty of the Graduate School of the State University of New York at Buffalo and Mr. Feder explains in brief: “The dissertation explains the development of an ethnic neighborhood within the context of reform movements from 1880 to 1930, and the public folklore of Tunnel Town, the early neighborhood of Niagara Falls which became known as the East Side.”
What? You never heard of “Tunnel Town”? Well, let’s take a few minutes for an introduction. Feder begins describing Tunnel Town as a tent or shack immigrant living place located about 300 yards west of the Adams Power Plant. He further describes the period between 1880-1930 “as the growth of the ethnic neighborhood due to immigration from eastern and southern Europe.” Workers came to build a mile-long tunnel under the city and a new above ground canal for that Adams Power Plant. As a result, city leaders, formerly oriented to Lockport as the policy making center, began to concentrate on making Niagara Falls a “show city” that might even become the “County Capitol.”
“The immigrants were moved to the East Side to a six by three perception of the three-block area. Tunnel Town folklore grew into a century of negative public perception”. He describes the East Side with boundaries of Buffalo Avenue, Tenth Street, Niagara Street and Portage Avenue.” His research “examines education as a key component in the East Side as the neighborhood became united in “diversity.”
We return to the neighborhood during 1976 and find we are back to even numbers as we discover Searles Creamery, Inc. at 1008. This was a successful business during the times when milk was delivered and these establishments were family owned. Frank was president and treasurer and wife Mildred was vice-president and secretary. Frank Searles III was vice-president of Milk Products. They had several locations and were a thriving business during the times.
Across Niagara Street we find Dr. Samuel Morreale’s dental office. He and Lydia resided at 656 Orchard Parkway. I recently wrote about Dr. Morreale who was also a local musician and passed away this year. Further along at 1011 Niagara Street, Esther Higgins, retired widow of Raymond resided. And next door was Calaty’s Barber Shop and Calaty’s Beauty Shop owned and operated by Samuel and Angela Calaty. Nothing else was listed until 1020 where Willie Gene Nix owned and operated Nix American Gas Station and 1025 was vacant.
Memorial Parkway Intersects and we will begin at 1101 Niagara Street where you would find the M&M Record Rack selling retail music of all kinds. D. Ellis Jackson was the proprietor and also lived on the premises.
Across the street at 1102 was the Tavano Prescription Pharmacy operated by Richard Tavano, the owner and pharmacist. He and his wife Mary lived at 3064 Dorchester Road in the DeVeaux section of the City. Most of the commercial buildings along this street were occupied by residential tenants on a second and/or third floor. Patsy Chaney, a nurse at DeVeaux Manor Nursing Home resided above the pharmacy.
At 1107 you would find Lannie Sanders and 1108 was vacant. At 1111, Robert Sylvester and wife Charlotte resided. Both were retired. At 1115 was Ribs and Things which was operated by Mr. Sanders. At 1117, Michael V. Chateauneuf resided. He was employed in maintenance at the Packard Court Housing Authority complex. Next door at 1119 was Eddie Goldsmith, but no further information was listed. On the corner was the Our Lady of Lebanon Roman Catholic Church which has a long and interesting history of its own. Anthony and Louise Serianni resided in the Church Rectory as he was in charge of the building maintenance. Does anyone know what is currently inside this building as it is no longer a Church property and remains hidden behind a wall.
Twelfth Street intersects and 1201 appears to be a two family residence for Adam and Dorothy Perkins and Chandler and Marlene Kingsley. No further information was available other that they were both retired couples. I am skipping 1202 until next week and will start at 1204 where you would find The Capitol Grill. James and Mantilla Palmiero were the owners here and they lived at 1866 Willow Avenue. Jean Crogran occupied the apartment upstairs. She was part of the United Taxi Co.
At 1212 were the Boff Apartments where Artie Harris lived in Apt. #1 and Curtis and Ruby Dykes lived in #2. No further information was available for them. There were two vacancies here at this time. More apartments were at 1214 and Beatrice Ross, a nurse’s aide at St. Mary’s Manor lived here. Ernestine Alston also had an apartment here and she was a nurse’s aide at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center. I wonder if they compared work related stories. Apt. #3 was occupied by Thelma Shelton – no information on her could be found. Queenie Penall lived in #4 – she was the widow of Stephen and was employed at Carborundum as a cleaner.
At 1216 was Angelo’s Vila De Coiffures and Angelo J. Godino, Jr. was the owner/operator and he lived at 3260 Beechwood Circle. 1217 was vacant, and Eli’s Tavern was at 1220 Niagara Street. Owned and operated by Eliah R. Eliah who lived with wife Laura at 628 28th Street.
Next door were John and Antonette Negvesky. He worked at Chevrolet motors. John’s Radio and TV Service occupied 1225 Niagara Street. John Morris and wife Ozella resided there also.
Out of space. Time to go.
Contact Norma Higgs byemail at niahigg@aol.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.