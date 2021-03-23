HIGGS: Celebrating 100 years with a long history in music

I had to take a break from early tourism in Niagara to join the friends of Joe Calato who celebrated his 100 years of an interesting life on Saturday, March 20; many of which involved the world of music.
He started at age 13 playing the drums and retired at the age of 93. During these 80+ years he performed with Niagara's finest musicians and band leaders. Some you may recognize and may even have some of those treasured 78s recordings by Bernie Goodman, Hal Palumbo, Tony Scibilia (and the Untouchables), Lou Morrell, Tommy and Joe Tedesco, Russ Messina, Don Gais, Tony Paonessa, Sam Morreale, Joe DePietro, Michael Kay and several others.
Joe's military career was spent serving in the U.S. Air Force in 1942 as a lieutenant navigator on a B-17 bomber. He found time to play the drums in the military jazz groups and dance bands.
Most in the field of music who know Joe also know he was the "inventor" of the first nylon tip drumstick in 1958. His early customers loved the sound it produced and the longevity of the tip in comparison to the former standard wood tip stick. Joe also "paired" his sticks by testing them in advance. This also allowed him a few hours of "drumming.”
He continued to make improvements by offering a finish that is superior and has insisted that anything he sells to a drummer must be of first-rate quality. The quality of drum brushes was also improved and his Regal Tip brushes remain the best-selling drum brushes around the world. He was honored by Drummer Magazine with its Editor's Award, stating that "he was responsible for the quality of drumsticks and drum brushes in the market today.
Joe has received many accolades for his contributions. He is a member of the Buffalo Music Hall of Fame and also the Percussion Arts Society Hall of Fame. Joe involved his company in percussion education by offering clinics in the Niagara Falls area and all over the world. Each year he included money in the budget for music education. He has invited music educators in the Western New York area to a luncheon featuring demonstrations by Saul Goodman, principal percussionist with the New York Philharmonic, John Beck, head percussionist at the Eastman School of Music in Rochester and Gus Barbato, percussion education at Edinboro College in Pennsylvania.
Joe's factory a/k/a J. D.Calato, Manufacturing Company, was a "go-to spot" for many renowned musicians to share his love of music and his hometown. In fact, his Niagara Falls address is on each and every pair of drumsticks, drum brushes, mallets, conga sticks, Blasticks and percussion accessories made here and sold around the world. The business began in his basement 63 years ago, employing many local residents and he has been recognized by Opportunities Unlimited for hiring people with disabilities, assisting them to gain financial independence and self-esteem.
Joe Calato was welcomed as a member of the Niagara Falls Music Hall of Fame in 2018 and it is my pleasure to share some of his 100 year life story — Happy Birthday Joe Calato!
Birthday wishes can be sent to Calato Mfg., 4501 Hyde Park Blvd. Niagara Falls, New York 14305.
Contact Norma Higgs at niahigg@aol.com.
