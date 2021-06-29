This week we introduce you to one of the Niagara Beautification Commission’s Spotlight Awards. The organization has been recognizing local businesses that not only sell a product or a service but maintain its premises in excellent condition, both inside and out.
There are a couple of Boost Mobile telephone outlets on Pine Avenue so it was difficult selecting one for the award as they all are well maintained buildings. However, only one can win and the committee selected the outlet on Pine Avenue and 27th Street. It was definitely spotless both inside and out, and recently painted .
Daniel Ripoll was the contact and he told me all about the business. The prime business is selling and servicing phones and offer all sorts of accessories as well as internet service. The outlets sells phones, accessories, chargers, cell phones, cases, internet service and you must “leave with a smile.”
They were “boosting” McAfee Mobile Security that day under a plan known as “Boost Shield” which provides McAfee Mobile Security which includes features such as Antivirus, Anti-theft- Performance and Privacy. Charges for Boost Shield are separate from your wireless service but are added to your monthly charge. Should the unexpected happen and your phone is lost, stolen, accidentally damaged or has an out-of-warranty mechanical or electrical breakdown, you will need to file a claim. Once approved you will need to pay a non-refundable deductible that can be paid by credit card, pre-paid credit card or debit card. The store associate can assist with the claim deductible and other questions.
The inside of the premises was sparkling and the merchandise was on view and I decided to purchase a cover for my cell phone which I never got around to doing.
All in all it was a pleasant hour, Daniel was very helpful, and it was nice and cool inside and I did leave with a smile.
Contact Norma Higgs at niahigg@aol.com.
